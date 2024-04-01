The New York Knicks are now sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference after losing back-to-back games by a combined margin of five points as they look to turn things around when they head to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Knicks-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
New York (44-30) heads south for a tough matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The Knicks are mired in a slump and will need to find their offensive rhythm against a stingy Heat defense. Miami, boasting a talented roster and home-court advantage, maybe the underdogs in this spot but can certainly outplay their expectations. But, with New York's stars like Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart are hungry for a breakout performance, anything is possible in this Tuesday night matchup in South Beach.
Miami (41-33) heads back home on Tuesday night, ready to take on the current No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference the New York Knicks. Miami aims to build on their recent success against the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the charge. The Knicks, though young, are dangerous and have been on a tear this year with Jalen Brunson's resurgence as a bonafide superstar and Donte DiVincenzo's scoring punch. The Heat will need to contain the Knick's dynamic guards and utilize their veteran experience to secure a victory on their home floor come Tuesday night.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Knicks-Heat Odds
New York Knicks: +2.5 (-106)
Moneyline: +120
Miami Heat: -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 206.5 (-110)
Under: 206.5 (-110)
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Sun, MSG, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
There is a strong belief that the New York Knicks may be victorious as they prepare to face off against the Miami Heat this Tuesday night. They have just shown great defense by holding the Oklahoma City Thunder to only 112 points recently, which speaks volumes about their defensive ability. This defensive tenacity will count much when they come up against the Heat.
The New York Knicks have several standout players who have been vital in their recent successes. Jalen Brunson who has had his best season yet, has been a major offensive threat, averaging 27.9 points per game. His capacity to score and create shots for others could be the difference between winning and losing in the coming contest. What is more, Donte DiVincenzo’s consistent performance with averages of 15 points and shooting 39.8% from 3-point range adds to the Knicks’ offensive powerhouse.
Notably, other personnel on the team include Josh Hart who has given balanced performances, and Precious Achiuwa who has had career-high blocks and been a force on boards lately among other things.
The Heat haven't had the most impressive season but have shown vulnerabilities such as what occurred at a loss to the Pelicans. Having made significant progress this season by getting their players ranked higher in Bleacher Report’s top 100 players list, The Knicks are currently enjoying a good position in their division so far.
New York’s tough defense on the one hand coupled with dangerous attackers like Brunson or DiVincenzo as well as the presence of benchwarmers like Hart or Achiuwa that provide balance-up, it appears they have got an all-round team that can bring down Heat in their meeting ahead.
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
As the Miami Heat prep for their match against the New York Knicks this upcoming Tuesday, they are in a prime position to get the win and cover the spread in this matchup at home. For one, Jimmy Butler’s dynamic offense has been on fire all season long and is expected to be a decisive factor in this game. It’s no secret that Butler can dominate both as an attacker and defender. His skill and playoff experience make him a player you don’t want to give any room.
Butler also has some great shooters on his side. Duncan Robinson‘s return from injury should make their three-point shooting even better than before. This shooting style of theirs stretches defenses and creates scoring opportunities for other players. The Knicks’ defense will have their hands full keeping up with them.
The Heat have shown time and time again that they’re no slouches in defense either though, with Bam Adebayo holding down the paint like no other. He can effectively guard multiple positions at once, it’ll be crucial to shutting down Isaiah Hartenstein inside their own 3-point line. Their ability to turn turnovers into fast-break points could prove disastrous for the Knicks’ offensive momentum.
With such a balanced attack system, strong defense, and loads of players ready to sub in at any given moment, it’s hard not to see how the Heat could walk away with anything less than a victory over the Knicks this Tuesday. They’ve got leadership experience coming out of every pore, strategic coaches behind them, and enough versatility amongst them that they won’t need any luck by their side today.
Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick
The Knicks come into this matchup coming off of crucial close losses to the Spurs and Thunder as they look to get themselves back on track when they head to South Florida to take on the Miami Heat who have won two straight. This is crunch time for both teams as it's almost playoff time but right now the Knicks with Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and the rest of this starting cast have been playing better ball than the Heat and they should take it to Miami on the road getting back on track and covering the spread.
Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +2.5 (-106), Over 206.5 (-110)