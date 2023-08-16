This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

It seems that the revival of the partnership between Nike and the estate of Kobe Bryant is unfolding in a more intricate manner than originally anticipated. Beyond the upcoming reintroduction of Nike's Kobe merchandise, the Kobe Bryant Halo capsule, there's word that the Swoosh is preparing to unveil an NCAA “Mamba Program” ahead of the commencement of the 2023-24 season.

Reports of this initiative were first surfaced by Kentucky Sports Radio this week, affirming that the inaugural collaboration under this partnership would be with the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

Within the same coverage, it was noted that Nike and Vanessa Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant's spouse, devoted more than a year to refining the program's details. Among the key aspects of this agreement is that Wildcats players will sport exclusively designed Kobe sneakers and apparel with a distinctive Kentucky touch throughout the upcoming season.

Check out the six new products in the Kobe Bryant Halo capsule that will become available on Aug. 23, 2023.

Kobe A.D. – The next in tech

The newest footwear from the Kobe Bryant Halo capsule pays tribute to his Mamba Mentality, a spirit that perseveres within athletes dedicated to surpassing their boundaries.

Lightweight materials and stability: The multi-layered mesh provides a lightweight, exceptionally thin sensation that boasts both strength and support.

The multi-layered mesh provides a lightweight, exceptionally thin sensation that boasts both strength and support. Ultra-responsive cushioning: The fusion of Lunarlon foam and Nike Zoom Air results in plush, reactive cushioning that ensures your court comfort remains unparalleled.

The fusion of Lunarlon foam and Nike Zoom Air results in plush, reactive cushioning that ensures your court comfort remains unparalleled. Unparalleled grip: Precision-designed tread delivers unmatched traction, aiding in quick cuts and agile movements.

Kobe 8 Protro Halo – White

Sporting an incredibly lightweight, low-profile structure (the very design that propelled Kobe during the 2011-12 season), this iteration is revitalized with a triple-white palette and an added React foam insert, enhancing energy return with each stride. In classic Protro style, elevated embroidery and the recurrent appearance of Kobe's Sheath emblem on the midsole infuse the Mamba Mentality into every single step.

Big Kids' Kobe 8 Halo – White

All of the tech in the Men's 8 Protro, just in a kids' sized package. A worthy Kobe must-have for all little Kobe Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers fans.

Little Kids' Kobe 8 Protro Halo – White

The perfect gift or buy for any little Kobe fans (or soon-to-be fans), ages 3-7 years old.

Kobe Mamba Halo T-Shirt (Men's & Big Kids') – White

Honor a true icon through attire that embodies your Mamba Mentality. Each garment proudly features both #8 and #24, celebrating Kobe's extraordinary journey — he remains the sole player in history to have two jersey numbers retired by a single team. The Black Mamba motif, reminiscent of Kobe's tattoos, and his iconic Sheath emblem encapsulate his fervor and commitment, inspiring you in your everyday endeavors.

Kobe Mamba Halo Men's Hoodie – White

Ease into your routine or unwind in this cozy hoodie that allows you to showcase your admiration for one of the all-time greats. Puff print graphics introduce dimension to your fashion expression. The perfect hoodie for those colder days or as a warm-up for you basketball or training sessions.