Kourtney Kardashian goes viral after she was spotted wearing a cheetah print bikini and showing off her growing baby bump. Photos captured by TMZ saw The Kardashian star soaking in the sun in the sandy beaches of Kauai Tuesday (July 11). Her children were reportedly with her but not shown in the photos.

Kourtney did not post why she is out in Hawaii but her daughter Penelope whom she shares with Scott Disick, just recently celebrated her 11th birthday. Kourtney's husband Travis Barker was not seen in the shots as he is still on tour with Blink-182.

As we previously reported, Kourtney announced that she was pregnant with she and Travis' first child together last month. She attended his show in Los Angeles. What fans (and Barker) didn't expect though was that the sign she was carrying would be something that the couple has been waiting for for a while. The Poosh founder held a sign front row at the BMO Stadium in large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The couple confirmed the news in a video shared on social media that same night. Shared on the Poosh founder's Instagram Story, you see friend Simon Huck's point of view that gets the moment where Barker's Blink-182 bandmate is heard saying, “Someone's having a baby!” Barker then leaves the stage to embrace Kourtney.

The two have been open about their pregnancy struggles and spoke about ending IVF treatment.

“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”