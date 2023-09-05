Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly “feeling better” is at home resting after an “urgent family matter” called for her husband Travis Barker to leave Europe to be with his wife. Kourtney who is pregnant with she and Travis' son, had to go to the hospital last week for an undisclosed matter. Travis is currently on tour with his group Blink-182 in Europe. However, the drummer was able to make his way to Los Angeles to support his wife.

“She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,” the source told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple was pictured departing a Los Angeles-area hospital over the weekend according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

On Friday it was announced that Blink-182's Glasgow performance is to be rescheduled along with several others.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,' the band wrote on social media. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Shanna Moakler, Travis' ex-wife, gave a little bit of insight on the situation. She told US Weekly, “I have no clue [what is going on with Travis]. I am not part of his family. I only know our kids are safe and sound and I can only say I wish whoever’s involved positive thoughts and prayers.”

Moakler also spoke to TMZ saying, “I’m just praying that his immediate family and Kourtney [Kardashian] and the baby and everyone is safe and OK and I’ll be sending my prayers.”

The couple got married in May 2022 and Kourtney announced she was pregnant at Travis' concert back in June. He was performing at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles when she held a sign front row at that had large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

Both Kourtney and Travis have been in public longterm relationships prior to their marriage. Travis was previously married to model Shanna Moakler and they share son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Kourtney was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick and they share three children together: sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11.