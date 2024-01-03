Kourtney Kardashian is supporting her man Travis Barker as he checks off a new accomplishment. She was seen cheering on the sidelines.

Kourtney Kardashian is supporting her man. The mother of four was seen cheering her husband Travis Barker after he ran a half-marathon on New Year’s Day.

“Starting the New Years off by completing half a marathon. Let’s Goooooo!!!!!!” read the caption of a group photo Carl Dawson, a friend of Barker’s eldest son Landon. Kardashian reposted the photo adding, “Supporting and wearing the medal!”

Barker is not the only one working out as Kardashian revealed that she has been back in the gym to help with her postpartum.

“7 weeks postpartum,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story on Dec. 20 with a photo of herself. “First day in the gym.”

She added: “Taking it easy, no rush,” she continued. “No pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome First Baby Together

This accomplishment by Barker follows another life-changing one he shares with Kardashian — welcoming their first child together Rocky Thirteen. They welcomed their son together back in November.

Rocky Thirteen made his Instagram photoshoot debut last month days before Christmas.

In the first photo, Kourtney lies on Travis' lap as the drummer cradles Rocky. In the second photo, there's a close-up of Rocky's feet as Travis holds him. In the third pic, Kourtney is breastfeeding Rocky as they both wear black attire. In the fourth photo, Rocky is wrapped in a white towel as Travis kisses Rocky on the forehead. In the last pic, Travis is holding him as he puts his hand on his back.

While the couple shares Rocky together, they both are parents to children from past relationships. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis is the father to his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also is the stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Barker and Kardashian spoke about their IVF journey and once it began to take a toll on her health, the Poosh founder opted to leave her and Barker's baby journey to a higher power.

“I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” Kardashian said during a 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

Take a look at the photos of Rocky below: