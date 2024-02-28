Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme truck was stolen from the facility according to TMZ. The truck that was stolen contained upwards of $4 million worth of her best-seller Lemme Burn which helps activate metabolism and shrink belly fat.
The truck was located in San Fernando Valley in SoCal and this incident occurred over the weekend. The suspects reportedly gained access to the location with false documents and were able to drive off. They additionally left a ransom note demanding that Kardashian pay to get her product back, the publication reports.
“Our team is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the theft. In the meantime, we are implementing contingency plans to minimize any impact to our customers and retail partners,” the Lemme team told the outlet. The suspects have not been identified at this time.
Kardashian launched Lemme in September 2022.
Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Looking To Grow Their Family?
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the couple is looking into getting a surrogate so that they can have another child.
Prior to getting pregnant with Rocky Thirteen naturally, the couple documented their pregnancy journey on The Kardashians. They were previously trying IVF and later announced that they were going to stop with the treatments.
“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”
Prior to Rocky Thirteen's arrival in November, the couple had a pregnancy scare where Kardashian had to undergo emergency fetal surgery two months before his birth.
The couple is also parents to Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, who Kardashian shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis is the father to his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also is the step father to Atiana De La Hoya who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.
The couple has not confirmed that they are trying to have another child. They tied the knot in 2021.