Kourtney Kardashian shares how she is dealing with postpartum healing after she welcomed her baby boy with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian is getting vulnerable about how she is feeling after welcoming her son with Travis Barker last month. The couple had their first child together, Rocky Thirteen Barker on Nov. 1.

“7 weeks postpartum,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story on Dec. 20 with a photo of herself. “First day in the gym.”

She added: “Taking it easy, no rush,” she continued. “No pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race.”

While the couple shares one son together, they both are parents to children from past relationships. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis is the father to his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also is the step father to Atiana De La Hoya who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

While Rocky was conceived naturally, they previously spoke about ending IVF treatment on The Kardashians.

“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out About Emergency Fetal Surgery

Kardashian revealed that she had to have an emergency hospital visit on Instagram back in September.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the photo.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”