Kourtney Kardashian has officially changed her name. On Instagram, The Kardashians star posted a photo of her driver's license showing her new name. It's been more than a year since she married Travis Barker, but she can now officially say she is Kourtney Kardashian Barker, per People.

“Say my name,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of the photo, which featured a black and white headshot of her driver's license and her full married name written out underneath.

As for why she kept the name Kardashian, she shared a photo of a website called the Knot, writing “In case you didn’t know…” over top of the text which read: “It’s long been tradition for the bride to take the husband’s last name, and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her “maiden” name) as her middle name. Her husband’s last name then becomes her new last name.”

Names are a big deal for the Kardashian-Jenner family these days. Kylie Jenner officially changed her son's name from Wolf to Aire, for one. As for Kardashian and Barker, they teased their upcoming son's name in a maternity photo shoot post.

“I already know his name 😉,” Travis Barker teased in the comment section.

While this is the pair's first baby together, both have children from previous relationships. Kardashian is a mom to daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, is a dad to three children with ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.