Kourtney Kardashian thinks her family normalizes men behavior and would not let her daughter think it's okay.

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing her concerns over her family's attitude towards men.

During a frank discussion with Tristan Thompson, Kourtney addressed his past indiscretions. Particularly concerning her younger sister Khloé Kardashian. Although Tristan took responsibility for his actions, Kourtney emphasized the family's tendency to normalize men's behavior for the sake of unity.

Expressing her belief that the family places a higher priority on keeping everyone happy rather than addressing issues, Kourtney noted. “For some reason, that takes a priority in this family over setting a boundary or having someone's back or having someone's side.” Despite Tristan acknowledging his luck in being part of the family, Kourtney remained skeptical in a confessional.

Tristan, reflecting on his past, admitted, “I’m not proud of the person I used to be. Am I proud of the person I'm becoming? Of course, but in order for that to happen, I had to fall, hit rock bottom, lose everything in life and really be like, ‘Yo, you gotta pick your s— up.'”

However, Kourtney, while open to forgiveness, expressed concerns about normalizing certain men behaviors within the family.”Talk is cheap. In our family, everyone can tend to normalize these behaviors of some of the men in our lives, and I don’t want to show my daughter that that’s OK.”

The comments extended beyond Tristan, touching on Kourtney's own past with ex Scott Disick and other sisters' relationships.

This episode of the Kardashians provided a window into the complex dynamics of the Kardashian family and how the sisters will always have each other's back.