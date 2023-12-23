Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have revealed the first pictures of their son Rocky Thirteen who they welcomed in November.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared the first photos of their son Rocky Thirteen. The couple posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Friday (Dec. 22) that showed off their son for the first time since they welcomed him last month.

In the first photo, Kourtney lies on Travis' lap as the drummer cradles Rocky. In the second photo, there's a close-up of Rocky's feet as Travis holds him. In the third pic, Kourtney is breastfeeding Rocky as they both wear black attire. In the fourth photo, Rocky is wrapped in a white towel as Travis kisses Rocky on the forehead. In the last pic, Travis is holding him as he puts his hand on his back.

“Kourtney and Travis are over the moon and could not be more elated that they share a child of their own together,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Kourtney and Travis already had an unbreakable bond, but having a baby together has brought them even closer and made them fall even more in love. This experience has solidified their feelings that they were destined to be together.”

While the couple shares Rocky together, they both are parents to children from past relationships. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis is the father to his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also is the step father to Atiana De La Hoya who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney recently spoke about how she is dealing with postpartum and doing her best a day at a time.

“7 weeks postpartum,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story on Dec. 20 with a photo of herself. “First day in the gym.”

She added: “Taking it easy, no rush,” she continued. “No pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race.”

Kourtney and Travis have been ver ipen about their journey and spoke about initially doing IVF treatments on The Kardashians which they ultimately found was not the best for them.

“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Take a look at the photos of Rocky below: