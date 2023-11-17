Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby's full name and and official birth date have been revealed amid birth earlier this month.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy's name and birthdate have finally been revealed. The youngest Kardashian-Barker have named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker. He was born on Nov. 1 in Los Angeles according to the birth certificate obtained by People.

Barker previously hinted at the baby's name in an interview with Complex, alongside his daughter Alabama Barker. He told his daughter: “I like Rocky 13. That’s just the name that’s been going through my head. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Another time, the couple accidentally shared what their baby's name was during their Disney-themed baby shower back in September.

According to Reddit, there was a photo on Kourtney's Instagram Story which how now been deleted, there were notes left for the baby that read: “May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love.”

The couple has been very transparent about their journey into parenthood together. They both are parents to children from past relationships. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis is the father to his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also is the step father to Atiana De La Hoya who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

While Rocky was conceived naturally, they previously spoke about ending IVF treatment on The Kardashians.

“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Emergency Fetal Surgery

Back in September, Kourtney broke her silence on the emergency fetal surgery she received. She wrote a heartfelt caption on Instagram thanking the doctors.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the black-and-white photo of she holding Travis' hand.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”