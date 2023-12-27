The Seattle Kraken visit the Calgary Flames as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Seattle Kraken travel north of the border to take on the Calgary Flames Wednesday night. Below we will continue with our NHL odds series as we hand out a Kraken-Flames prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kraken have not been playing well this season. They are 12-14-9, and sit fifth in the Pacific division. Seattle has played Calgary twice this season, and they have lost both games. In those games, the Kraken have scored six goals. Yanni Gourde and Vince Dunn both have three points against the Flames this season. Dunn is one of the players that scored while Gourde has three assists.

The Flames are 14-15-5 this season, and they are 4-4-2 in their last 10. They are tied with the Kraken for fifth in the Pacific division. Against the Kraken this season, Rasmus Andersson and Mikael Backlund have two goals each. Andersson has also assisted on two goals, so he leads the team with four total points against Seattle. As a team, the Flames have scored 10 goals in the two games played.

Joey Daccord and Jacob Markstrom will be the starting goalies for this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Flames Odds

Seattle Kraken: ML (+126)

Calgary Flames: ML (-152)

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Flames

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet+, Root Sports

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle has allowed 10 goals in the two games played against the Flames this season. Six goals in one game, and four in the other. When a team gives up that many goals in a game, it becomes very hard to win. The Kraken need to be better in net. Luckily, Daccord is having a pretty good year. He is 7-5-8, so he keeps games close. However, he allows just 2.53 goals per game. With that, he has a .912 save percentage. He does not have a start against the Flames yet this season, either. If he can have a good game in net, the Kraken will cover the spread, or win.

10 of Seattle's wins have come when they allow less than four goals. This is something Daccord does often, so it should not be a problem in this game. Yes, the Kraken do have some losses when allowing less than four goals, but that has more to do with the attack. Daccord allowing no more than three goals is going to be key in this game.

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

Calgary will have a tougher matchup in the offensive zone. However, their defensive play should be able to help them out. Seattle scores just 2.69 goals per game, so they struggle to find the back of the net. With that, Markstrom should be able to have a good game and make some saves. As long as the Flames do not allow the Kraken any wide open shots, they will be able to cover this spread, and win the game.

Final Kraken-Flames Prediction & Pick

Seattle has been playing better since their horrid start to the season. Their goals have gone up, and some of their better players are finally playing better. Daccord has also been a great backup goalie, and one could argue he should be the full-time starter. However, I think the Flames are the better team, and this is a home game for them. I will take Calgary to win.

Final Kraken-Flames Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (-152), Over 5.5 (-130)