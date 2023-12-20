The Seattle kraken visit the Los Angeles Kings as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kraken are 10-14-9 this season, and have not played to well. Seattle has lost two games in a row. They hosted the Kings last week and lost 3-2 in a shootout. Adam Larsson and Oliver Bjorkstrand were the two goal scorers in the game. Joey Daccord was the starter in net, and he made 36 saves on 38 shots.

The Kings have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season. They have won their last two games, including the game against Seattle last week. In that game, the Kings got goals from Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore. Cam Talbot was the starter in goal and led the Kings to a win.

The two starters in goal are expected to be Joey Daccord and Cam Talbot.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Kings Odds

Seattle Kraken: ML (+146)

Los Angeles Kings: ML (-176)

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle is top-10 in shots taken this season. Now, that does not mean they score a lot, but they do get their shots off. However, in their loss against Los Angeles, the Kraken were only able to get off 19 shots. The less you shoot, the less chance you have to score. Seattle needs to get their shots off in this game. If they can just put more pucks on net, they should be able to score a little more. After all, the Kraken did score twice on just 19 shots in their first meeting.

Daccord has actually been playing pretty well in Philipp Grubauer's absence. He has allowed just 2.65 goals per game this season, and his save percentage is .905. The Kings took 38 shots on Daccord in the first game, but Daccord saved 36 of them. Seattle needs to control the puck a little bit more, but having Daccord in net puts them in a good position to win.

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Los Angeles is one of the better teams in the NHL. The Kings should be able to have another good game in net in this one, as well. The Kraken are one of the worst scoring teams in hockey, and they have the seventh-worst shot percentage. The Kings have allowed the least amount of shots in the NHL by 80 shots. If they hold the Kraken to less than seven shots a period, chances are Seattle will not score.

Final Kraken-Kings Prediction & Pick

These two teams play good games against each other. Just going by reputation this season, the Kraken are probably going to have a tough time in the offensive zone, and not score. The Kings will most likely control the puck in this game, as well. The goalie matchup in this game will keep the score down, though. As for the winner, I am going to take the Kings moneyline. I expect Los Angeles to continue being the better team and take care of the Kraken at home.

Final Kraken-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-178), Under 6.5 (-140)