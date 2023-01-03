By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Seattle Kraken are still in the infancy stage of their existence in the NHL. The Vegas Golden Knights are also a relatively young franchise in the premier hockey league in the world. However, those are not going to stop the NHL from setting up an NHL Winter Classicshowdown in 2024 between the Kraken and the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park — the current home of Major League Baseball team, Seattle Mariners (via Ryan S. Clark of ESPN).

The Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL’s two newest franchises, will play the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, the league announced on Monday. It will be the first time hosting an outdoor game for the Kraken, who are in their second season as a franchise.

The announcement was made by the NHL just ahead of the 2023 version of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park, which was eventually won by the Bruins to the tune of a 2-1 score.

The Kraken are playing in only just their second season in the NHL, and so far, they are getting incredible reception from Seattle sports fans.

The prospect of playing at a much bigger venue will give an opportunity for more Kraken fans to watch their team play live. The Kraken, who usually play home games at Climate Pledge Arena, average around 17,100 fans in attendance per game — a middle-of-the-road number in the NHL, though, it’s not because people are not finding the team interesting. It’s just there isn’t enough room for them at the said arena. In fact, the Kraken are top five in the NHL in the 2022-23 NHL season in terms of capacity percentage.