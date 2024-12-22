ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Kraken will battle the Colorado Avalanche this Sunday at Ball Arena. It will be a battle in Denver as we share our NHL odds series while making a Kraken-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Avalanche are 7-4 in 11 regular-season games against the Kraken. Significantly, this will be the third game of the season. The Avalanche have won both games, winning 3-2 on October 23 in Seattle and then 6-3 at home on November 6. But the Kraken are 3-2 in the past five games in Colorado.

Here are the Kraken-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Avalanche Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +180

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Kraken vs Avalanche

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NHL Network, KHN and KONG

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things are unfolding in Seattle with some drama and possibly hope, as the Kraken traded for Kaapo Kakko this week in a blockbuster deal with the New York Rangers. While Kakko has not become the superstar the Rangers hoped he would be when they drafted him second overall in 2019, he still will make a valuable winger for the Kraken as he slots in on the first line besides Matty Beniers and Jared McCann. Having him on the first line with a new team in a new environment gives him a chance to do damage from the first day.

Kakko received 13 minutes of ice time in his first game with the Kraken. Ultimately, he hopes to do more in this one (and on Saturday when the Kraken play the Vegas Golden Knights). Kakko will hope to help a team that needs scoring, as the Kraken rank just 19th in goals and 21st in assists. Additionally, shooting has been a challenge, as the Kraken ranks just 18th in shooting percentage. Seattle has not been good on the powerplay, either, as the Kraken are 24th in powerplay percentage.

Philipp Grubauer likely gets the start for the Kraken, as Joey D'Accord started on Saturday and comes in with a record of 3-9 with a 3.50 goals-against average and save percentage of .879. He will back a defense that is 17th in goals against and 14th on the penalty kill.

The Kraken will cover the spread if Kakko can mesh with McCann and Beniers, with the first line scoring a few goals to take charge early. Then, the defense must avoid taking penalties.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche look like a different team over the last few weeks after acquiring Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood in separate trades. If any, it has relieved the pressure off an offense that was still good but clearly feeling the pressure.

Nathan MacKinnon has been one of the best players in the game, scoring 14 goals and 41 assists, including three powerplay markers. However, the only weakness in his game is the faceoff circle, as he has won just 295 draws and lost 331. Mikko Rantanen has 19 goals and 31 assists, including six tallies on the powerplays. Meanwhile, Cale Makar has 10 goals and 32 assists, including six conversions on the powerplay.

The Avalanche rank sixth in goals and fourth in assists. Also, they have been efficient at shooting the puck, ranking ninth in shooting percentage. The Avs remain elite on the powerplay, ranking eighth on the extra-man attack.

Wedgewood started against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and won. Since they have been alternating starts, I expect Blackwood to get the start here. Blackwood is 2-1 with a 2.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .938. He will back a defense that is 17th in goals against. Additionally, this penalty kill has been great recently, as they are 17th in killing penalties and killed all of the Ducks' powerplay chances.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they continue their strong special teams, as they had a powerplay goal and a shorthanded goal against the Ducks. Then, they must defend their crease efficiently.

Final Kraken-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are 17-17 against the spread, while the Avalanche are 12-23 against the odds. Moreover, the Kraken is 8-8 against the spread on the road, while the Avalanche are 4-12 against the odds at home. The Kraken are 14-18-2 against the over/under, while the Avalanche are 19-15-1 against the over/under. Additionally, the Kraken are 0-5 on the second end of a back-to-back this season, meaning they have been unable to take care of business playing on no rest. Because of that, I expect the Avalanche to fully take advantage of that and blow the Kraken out of the water.

Final Kraken-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+116)