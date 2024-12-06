ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils return home as they host the Seattle Kraken. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Devils prediction and pick.

The Kraken come into the game at 13-13-1 on the year, which is good for sixth in the Pacific Division. They are coming off two straight wins. Last time out, the Kraken played great. They opened the game with Tye Kartye's third goal of the year, before adding another goal in the first. The Kraken would make it 4-0 in the second period, and while the Islanders would get two back in the third, the Kraken would win 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Devils continue to move up the power rankings and are tied for first in the Metropolitan Division at 17-9-2 on the year. They have won five of their last seven games overall, and last time out they faced the New York Rangers. The Devils scored twice in the first period and would extend the lead to 4-0 in the second. The Devils would go on to win the game 5-1.

Here are the Kraken-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Devils Odds

Seattle Kraken +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +205

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Kraken vs Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been led by Jared McCann this year. The second-line forward has scored ten goals this year while adding 13 assists on the season. He also has two goals and three assists on the power play. Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Tanev. Stephenson comes into the game tied for third on the team in points while having two goals and 15 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Tanev comes in with six goals and six assists on the year.

The top line is led by Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz has seven goals and 11 assists on the year. He is joined by Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers. Gourde comes in with four goals and eight assists, while Beniers has four goals and ten assists on the year. Still, much of the production for the Kraken comes from the blue line. Ryker Evans has three goals and 13 assists, tied for third on the team in points. Finally, Oliver Bjorkstrand comes in with seven goals and nine assists o nthe year.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils are led by a top-line of Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Stefan Noesen. Hischier is third the on team in points this year, while he leads the team in goals this year. Hischier has 15 goals and 12 assists this year while scoring five goals and six assists on the power play. Meier comes in with eight goals and 11 assists this year while having two goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Noesen has 13 goals and nine assists this year, with six goals and three assists on the power play.

Jack Hughes leads the second line. Jack Hughes is second on the team in point this year. He has 11 goals and 11 assists on the year, with four goals and 13 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Jesper Bratt leads the team in points. He has 12 goals and 23 assists this year, with four goals and 13 assists on the power play. Finally, Dougie Hamilton has been productive from the blue line. He has five goals and 16 assists this year while having four goals and eight assists on the power play.

Jacob Markstom is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. He is 12-6-1 on the year with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He has been solid as of late. Markstrom has won four of their last five games overall. Last time out, he allowed just one goal on 39 shots. Further, he has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last five games overall. The Devils will face Phillip Grubauer, a potential trade candidate, for the Kraken. He is just 1-7-0 on the year with a 3.62 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage. He has also lost five straight games overall and, in his last start, gave up seven goals on 26 shots.

Final Kraken-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are scoring just 2.85 goals per game while sitting 30th in the NHL on the power play. Further, they are 15th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Devils come into the game scoring 3.54 goals per game this year, while sitting first in the NHL on the power play this year. Further, they are sixth in the NHL in goals against per game this year. Further, with Phillip Grubauer in goals, the Kraken will struggle. The Devils are favored in this NHL fixture and will get the win in this one.

Final Kraken-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (+100)