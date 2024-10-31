ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Kraken continue their Canadian road trip as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Seattle Kraken come into the game sitting at 5-4-1 on the year. Last time out, they broke a three game losing steak. They faced the Canadiens last time out, getting up 4-1 in the first period. they would add two more in the second and third periods, winning the game 8-2.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are also 5-4-1 on the year. Lat time out, they visited the Winnipeg Jets. The Maple Leafs would take the 4-0 lead by the 3:25 mark in the second period. They would allow the Jets back in the game, but an empty net goal sealed it as the Maple Leafs won 6-4.

Here are the Kraken-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Maple Leafs Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +168

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-205)

How To Watch Kraken vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been led by Jared McCann this year. The top-line forward has scored five goals this year while adding nine assists on the season. He is joined on the top line by Jordan Eberle. Eberle comes into the game with six goals and three assists on the year. He also has a power-play goal this year. Matty Beniers rounds out the top line. He has two goals and four assists this year.

Meanwhile, Andre Burakovasky has made an impact this year, playing currently on the second line. He has six assists on the year, with three of them coming on the power play. The Kraken also get solid production from the blue line. Ryker Evans has three goals and three assists this year, with a goal on the power play. Brandon Montour has four goals and five assists on the year from the blue line. Finally, Vince Dunn has a goal and two assists on the year, with both assists coming on the power play. Still, he will most likely be out in this game with an injury.

It is expected to be Phillip Grubauer in net for the Kraken. He is just 1-3-0 on the year with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. Grubauer allowed three goals on 28 shots in his last start, taking the loss to the Avalanche. He has just one game in which he allowed less than three goals and one game over .900 in save percentage.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs top line is led by Auston Matthews as he is joined with Matthew Kines and Mitch Marner. Matthews led the team with 107 points last year, with 69 goals and 38 assists. Matthews has four goals and four assists so far this year. Meanwhile, Kines had 15 goals and 20 assists last year. He currently has five goals and one assist for the year. Finally, Marner was third on the team in points last year. He had 26 goals and 59 assists last year. On the year, he currently has a goal and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Max Domi has led the way this year from the second line. He has six assists this year. Domi had nine goals and 38 assists last year. He is joined by William Nylander on the second line. Nylander had 40 goals and 58 assists last year. He has already scored six times on the season while adding four assists. Finally, John Tavares has been solid. He had a hat trick last time out and has five goals and four assists this year.

Joseph Woll is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs in this one. He has played in just one game so far this year. He allowed four goals on 26 shots, taking the loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Final Kraken-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come in as favorites in this early-season NHL fixture. The Kraken are scoring 3.5 goals per game this year while sitting 13th on the power play. Further, they are tied for ninth in the NHL in goals against per game, while sitting 14th on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are scoring 3.20 goals per game, and sit 16th in goals-against per game. Further, they are 29th in the NHL on the power play this year. The lack of goals on the power play should change for the Maple Leafs with all the production options they have. Take the Maple Leafs in this one.

Final Kraken-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-205)