Let's make a prediction for a rebounding Edmonton Oilers team hosting the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday Night Hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers are trying to climb the standings after seeing themselves in last place this past week. They look to win their third game in a row as they host the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Oilers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kraken were a surprising team last season, advancing to the playoffs in their second year and upsetting the defending Stanley Cup champion, Colorado Avalanche. They have come back down to earth this season, getting out to a 5-8-3 record. They lost four of their last five games and were dominated by the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Jaden Schwartz leads the team with 14 points, tied with breakout defenceman Vince Dunn. Matty Beniers has been one of the main reasons for the Kraken's lack of production, registering one goal and six assists through 16 games. Last season's Rookie of the Year is well off his 57-point pace from last season.

The Oilers couldn't have been in a worse spot last week. They lost to the lowly San Jose Sharks last Thursday, dropping them to 32nd in the NHL's standings. They were amongst the favorites to win the Stanley Cup heading into the season but were now the worst team in the league. The Oilers followed it up with a win over the Kraken on Saturday night, but it couldn't save ex-coach Jay Woodcroft's job. They hired Connor McDavid's former Junior coach, Kris Knoblauch, to lead the team. The team followed it up with another 4-1 win over the New York Islanders and hopes to go on a run to climb up the standings.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Oilers Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-142)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Oilers

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oilers' rebound in the last two games will make a lot of people forget how bad they were to start the season. They handled the Kraken on Saturday night and then rode the wave of a new coach to beat the Islanders on Monday. The line of thinking is that the Oilers will continue it tonight. However, there has been a lot going on for the Oilers this week. Their beloved coach was fired, they fell to last place in the league, and now won two games in a row. It's hard not to have an emotional letdown after all of these moments, so can the Kraken jump on a vulnerable Oilers team tonight?

It's safe to assume that the Oilers will figure it out and go on a run to return to playoff contention. Tonight may be a good opportunity for the Kraken to steal a win on the road before the Oilers ascend.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oilers were a mess for most of the start of the season, notably on the defensive end. Their penalty killing and goaltending were terrible, even sending their $5 million cap-hit goaltender, Jack Campbell, down to the American Hockey League. Their remaining goalie, Stuart Skinner, has a disappointing .876 save percentage and a 3.27 goals-against average. He has been one of the worst goaltenders in the league this season. However, he has stopped 49 of 51 shots in his last two games, winning both by a score of 4-1. AHL call-up Calvin Pickard will eventually get a game, but Skinner will likely get another start here to try and keep the ball rolling.

If Pickard does start, he has been in top form in the minors, with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. Many thought Pickard may take over the crease, but Skinner looks to be returning to last season's form.

Anyone would have predicted Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl would be 1-2 in the NHL's points leaders at the end of the season. Draisaitl is leading the team with 19 points in 14 games, but McDavid has only 12 points in 12 games. A point-per-game pace is top-notch for most players, but McDavid is playing the worst hockey of his career. Monday night's victory over the Islanders was a glimpse into the Oilers of the past, with Draisaitl getting a point on every goal and McDavid chipping in with a goal and an assist. If McDavid and Draisaitl are returning to their past form, a motivated Oilers team will be hard to stop.

Final Kraken-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are rounding back into form, and the Kraken are in the middle of a losing skid. Both teams are heading in opposite directions, and we saw that on Saturday night when the Oilers dominated the Kraken 4-1. This win came before Jay Woodcroft's firing when the writing was on the wall that he would wake up Sunday without a job. Now, the Oilers looked even better under their new head coach and take on the Kraken at home. If Calvin Pickard starts, we will be less confident in the pick, but his form in the American Hockey League has been good enough that the Oilers still should handle the Kraken.

The Oilers' offense is starting to click at their former rate, and they are still riding the high of a new coach. The Kraken haven't been scoring lately, but the season has shown that the Oilers can give up some goals. If you believe in Skinner's turnaround, the 6.5 number may scare you, but a two-game sample size isn't enough to say he won't give up a couple of goals to the Kraken tonight. Joey Daccord has been the better goalie for the Kraken this season, but he started the last game, so Grubauer will likely be in the net tonight. Grubauer has a 3.37 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage this season. If you believe that the Oilers will also cover the -1.5 spread, then a score around 5-2 isn't far out of the realm of possibility.

Final Kraken-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+118) and Over 6.5 (-128)