The Seattle Kraken continue their road trip as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Kraken are 18-23-3 on the year, which is good for seventh in the Pacific Division. Still, the Kraken could be looking to sell at the trade deadline. Last time out, they faced the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings dominated the game. They scored four times in the first eight minutes of the game. Further, they would add two more goals in the second period. The Kraken would get one back in the second and one in the third, but would still fall 6-2.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are 18-19-8 on the year, which places them fifth in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rickard Rakell scored the first goal of the game to give the Penguins the lead. Still, the Lightning would strike twice in the second period to take the lead. The Penguins would tie the game in the third, but then give up three goals, with two on an empty net, falling 5-2.

Here are the Kraken-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Penguins Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +116

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Kraken vs Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Kraken is led by Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz is second on the team in points and has 13 goals and 16 assists on the year. He is joined by Matty Beniers on the line. Beniers has eight goals and 15 assists on the year, with a goal and two assists on the power play. the line is rounded out by Kaapo Kakko. Kakko has played just 11 for the Kraken games but has three goals and five assists for the Kraken

The Kraken's Jared McCann leads the team in points this year. The third-line forward has scored 13 goals this year while adding 19 assists on the season. He also has two goals and five assists on the power play. Chandler Stephenson and Oliver Bjorkstrand lead the second line. Stephenson comes into the game third on the team in points while having five goals and 24 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Bjorkstrand has 13 goals and 15 assists this year

The Kraken are expected to start Joey Daccord, who has continued to play well, in net for this one. Daccord is 13-9-2 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is ninth in the NHL in goals-against average, while sitting tied for tenth in the NHL in save percentage. Daccord has given up three or fewer goals in each of his last five starts but has just one win to show for it.

The Kraken will be expected to shoot on Tristan Jarry for the Penguins. Jarry is 8-7-4 on the year with a 3.32 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. He has lost each of his last four starts, giving up 13 goals in the process.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sidney Crosby continues to reach point milestones while leading the top line for the Penguins. He has 12 goals and 36 assists this year, with six goals and 11 assists on the power play. He leads the team in both assists and points this year. Rickard Rakell leads the team in goals this year, joining Crosby on the top line. He comes in with 22 goals and 16 assists on the year, with four goals and six assists on the power play. Rounding out the line is Bryan Rust. Rust comes in with 16 goals and 17 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points.

With Evgeni Malkin and Michael Bunting both potentially out for this game, the Penguins will hope for production from the blue line to aid scoring. Erik Karlsson is fifth on the team in points, with four goals and 27 assists. Meanwhile, Matt Grzelcyk has a goal and 21 assists, while Kris Letang has seven goals and nine assists. Finally, Marcus Pettersson has two goals and 14 assists this year. They are the top four point producers outside of the top line and the two injured players.

Final Kraken-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Penguins come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, the defense is the worst in the NHL, allowing 3.67 goals per game. Further, while the Kraken defense is not good, they are allowing just 3.23 goals per game this year. The two teams have similar offensive output on the season, but with the Penguins missing scoring depth, and the Kraken having the better goaltender, they will get the win in this game.

Final Kraken-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Kraken ML (+116)