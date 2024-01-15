The Seattle Kraken continue their road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Seattle Kraken continue their road trip as they face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kraken comes into the game after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. They went into the game with a nine-game winning streak, but it was a struggle early with the Penguins. It was a scoreless first period, but Drew O'Connor broke the tie just 49 seconds into the second. Then, less than three minutes late, Sidney Crosby scored to make it 2-0. The Kraken also did not get many shots off, having just 15 shots in the first two periods. In the third period, Crosby would add an empty net goal to make it 3-0. Tristan Jarry would stop every shot he faced for the Penguins, as the Kraken fell 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are sitting at 27-13-2 on the year but have lost four of their last five games. Last time out they faced the Washington Capitals. After losing to them on Saturday in Washington, they played again on Sunday in New York. Artemi Panarin scored just 50 seconds into the game, and then Alexis Lafreniere scored with 50 seconds left in the first to make it 2-0. In the second, TJ Oshie scored to make it 2-1, but that would be the end of the scoring. Igor Shesterkin would save 24 of the 25 shots he faced as the Rangers won 2-1.

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kraken sit 24th in the NHL this year in terms of goals per game. They are scoring 2.88 goals per game so far this year. The top point scorer for the squad is defenseman Vince Dunn. Dunn comes into the game with eight goals and 27 assists on the year, good for 35 points. He has also been one of the best on the power play this year, with four goals and nine assists. Meanwhile, leading the team in goals this year is Jared McCann. He comes in with 16 goals on the year and has 10 assists. That gives him 26 total points, which is good for fourth on the team. He also leads the team in power-play goals, coming in with six goals on the power play and four assists.

Meanwhile, Oliver Bjorkstrand has been solid as well. Bjorkstrand comes in with 12 goals this year and 22 assists. That gives him 34 total points, second on the team and the most among forwards this year. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Eeli Tolvanen. He enters the game with 11 goals and 17 assists this year, good for 28 total points.

The Kraken is 16th in the NHL this year on the power play, sitting with a 21.2 conversion rate and 25 power-play goals. Meanwhile, the Kraken sit 13th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with an 80.5 percent success rate.

Joey Daccord played in the game on Monday, therefore it is expected to be Chris Dreidger in goal for this one. He has made just one start this year. He saved 37 of 38 shots in the game, giving him a .974 save percentage and the win over the Calgary Flames.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers come into the game sitting 14th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.26 per game on the season. Artemi Panarin leads the team this year in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 27 goals on the year, with 32 assists, good for 59 points. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with eight goals and 17 assists when having the man advantage. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider is also scoring well. He has 20 goals this year, with 17 assists. His 37 points place him fourth on the team this year. Further, he also has nine goals on the power play, while giving out four assists.

Sitting third on the team in points is Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad comes into the game third on the team in goals this year with 14 of them while sitting third on the team in assists with 25. Still, that gives him 39 total points which is third on the team. He has six goals and 14 assists on the power play. It is a multi-line attack for the Rangers as well. Vincent Trocheck leads the second unit, coming in with 13 goals and 29 assists on the year, good for a second-ranked 42 points. He has been setting up Alexis Lafreniere, who has 11 goals and 15 assists on the year.

The Rangers are the second-best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored on 28.2 percent of their chances, also scoring 37 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 83.9 percent success rate, which is good for seventh in the NHL.

They are expected to start Igor Shesterkin in the goal. He is 17-10-0 on the year with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He has struggled some in January, with a .857 save percentage and a 3.44 goals-against average. In that time he has gone 2-3. Still, he has had some solid starts in there. In two of the starts, he allowed just one goal and had a save percentage over .850.

The Kraken were playing very well, but injuries and lack of scoring caught up to them. They were missing a lot of depth in the last game, and it was apparent as they faced Pittsburgh. Now they are playing on back-to-back nights. Further, one of the major reasons for their winning streak was Joey Daccord, but with him playing on Monday, he will not be in goal for this one. This leaves a backup goaltender in for the game. This will lead to the Kraken losing a second straight, as the Rangers prevail.

Final Kraken-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-126)