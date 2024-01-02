These Kraken players should play in the NHL All-Star Game.

The Seattle Kraken emerged victorious in front of a sold-out crowd at the 2024 NHL Winter Classic. Monday's victory gives the league's youngest franchise their fifth win in a row. With the Winter Classic in the rearview mirror, and with the calendar officially turned to 2024, let's look ahead to next month's NHL All-Star Game.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada is the home for the league's annual midseason showcase this year. Each of the league's 32 teams will send at least one player to represent them at the event. And this year, Seattle has a few players with a strong case.

Seattle is a team on the rise following a slow start to the season. They have climbed back to fourth place in the Pacific Division, and they have all the momentum behind them now. This recent run has only helped some players with their candidacy for the NHL All-Star Game.

Enough of the preamble. Let's take a look at the top candidates to represent the Seattle Kraken at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game following their victory in the 2024 Winter Classic.

Joey Daccord must be mentioned

The star of the show on Monday for the Kraken was goaltender Joey Daccord. The 27-year-old Boston native made 35 saves against the Vegas Golden Knights to secure the shutout. Monday's win marked the first-ever shutout in Winter Classic history.

Daccord is playing excellent hockey right now and has established himself as the primary option in Seattle. Overall this season, the Boston native has started in 20 games this season. During that span, he has posted an impressive .919 save percentage.

Daccord is a major reason for the Kraken's resurgence this year. As a result, he has to at least be mentioned among the top candidates to represent the league's youngest franchise at the NHL All-Star Game.

Oliver Bjorkstrand is certainly deserving

The Kraken made an interesting move in the summer of 2022 to acquire forward Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Danish forward established himself as a solid point producer with the Blue Jackets. And his first season in Seattle proved fruitful, as he scored 20 goals and 45 points.

This year, the 28-year-old is on pace to have a career season. He is helping the Kraken climb up the standings and could help them make the playoffs once again. Oliver Bjorkstrand must be a top candidate to play in the NHL All-Star Game, especially if he maintains his current pace.

Vince Dunn may be a shoo-in for the NHL All-Star Game

Vince Dunn has been quite the revelation for the Kraken. He came over to Seattle through the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, and he fit in rather quickly. Dunn enjoyed a bit of a breakout in 2022-23 and was rewarded with a major contract. In 2023-24, he has lived up to it and then some.

Dunn has just six goals through 38 games. However, he leads the team in points with 31. The former St. Louis Blues blueliner is currently on pace to surpass the 64 points he recorded a year ago. Furthermore, the Mississauga native remains a trusted option, as he averages nearly 23 minutes a night.

Vince Dunn is not the flashiest player in the league. That said, he is among the best players on the Seattle Kraken. In fact, he has a case for being the absolute best on the team. His performances this season back that up, and they may make him a shoo-in to represent the Kraken at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.