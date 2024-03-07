Kung Fu Panda 4 isn't in theaters yet, but one of the co-directors seems to think a fifth film is in store.
Speaking to Variety at the premiere of the film, co-director Stephanie Ma Stine seemed to confirm a fifth film will happen. Of course, this conversation is usually saved until after the film debuts. Universal must have high hopes for the latest sequel both critically and at the box office.
“This is definitely not the end of Po’s story. Please look forward to more,” Ma Stine said.
No spoilers, the ending sets up the future of the franchise. It's clear what happens to the Dragon Warrior title and who will take the mantle. That opens several possibilities for the future of the franchise.
Kung Fu Panda 4
Kung Fu Panda 4 is the latest installment in the popular animated series. The last three installments made over $1.8 billion cumulatively at the box office.
In the latest film, Po (Jack Black) is entering a new phase of his life. He is tasked with finding his successor to his Dragon Warrior mantle. At the same time, he has to take on the Chameleon (Viola Davis), a shapeshifting creature taking the form of Po's rogues' gallery.
Awkwafina voices a new character, Zhen. The character is a thief who attempts to steal from the Jade Palace. She promises Po that she can take him to the Chameleon so the two embark on a journey. Meanwhile, Po's usual team, the Furious Five, are off on their own adventure.