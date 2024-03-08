Kung Fu Panda 4 pits Po (Jack Black) against the villainous Chameleon (Viola Davis). The shape-shifter morphs into several different figures in Po's life, including his extensive rogues gallery.
Who Chameleon morphs into in Kung Fu Panda 4
Right off the bat, the Chameleon morphs into Po's adversary from the first film, Tai Lung (Ian McShane). When he invades a village, the people believe Tai Lung has returned from the Spirit Realm.
This is the most popular form the villain takes. Late in the film, she reveals her plan to Po. Even if she looks like Tai Lung, she can't perform kung fu like him. So she needs Po's staff to open the Spirit Realm and take it from him and Po's rogues' gallery.
At the end of the film, the Chameleon morphs into all of Po's other notable foes like Lord Shen and Kai. She even becomes an amalgamation of them all at one point, which is terrifying.
She also turns into Zhen (Awkwafina) to trick Po. After Zhen betrays him, Po makes his way back to confront Chameleon, who has his staff at this point. As Zhen, Chameleon fakes an apology before tricking Po, knocking him off of a ledge.
Kung Fu Panda 4
Kung Fu Panda 4 follows Po in a new part of his career. He is tasked with finding a successor to the Dragon Warrior mantle, one that he is happy with. In turn, Po will become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.
Along the way, he meets a new friend, Zhen. She attempts to rob the palace but Po gets her to agree to help him find the Chameleon.