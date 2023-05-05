Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Kyedae Alicia Shymko, known to her fans simply as Kyedae, has just confirmed her status on whether or not she’ll make an appearance at CONQuest Festival 2023.

CONQuest Festival, one of Southeast Asia’s largest pop culture conventions, has had guests from all around the world since its inception. As part of their 2023 guest lineup, Kyedae was expected to fly into the Philippines to meet her fans and attend activities in the 3-day event. However, Kyedae has just shared a sad update about her situation.

Due to her current health issues, Kyedae has made the decision to take a step back and not pursue attending CONQuest 2023. In a Facebook post, Kyedae says: “It saddens me that I will be unable to join my friends, colleagues, and most importantly all of you. I had a blast last year, and was looking forward to meeting all of you again! But don’t worry, I know Conquest will be an amazing event, and I look forward to coming back in the future healthier and stronger than ever!”

Kyedae has been open to fans about her health condition and continuously updates them about her treatment. So far, it appears that the treatment is having a positive effect on her diagnosis, although it might take quite a while before she can return to the road and attend conventions again altogether.

Fans have been generally understanding of Kyedae’s announcement, noting that her health goes above anyone else’s expectations of meeting her. Kyedae was able to join CONQuest 2022 last year, and was one of the most popular key opinion leaders who attended the event. At the convention, she was able to meet a lot of her Filipino fans, many of whom were looking forward to meeting her again this year.

CONQuest Festival 2023 will be held on June 2-4, 2023, at the SMX Convention Center in Manila, Philippines. This year’s high-profile international guests include OfflineTV, Valkyrae, Pokimane, and Newt, as well as bands like The Rose. Tickets are still available ranging from ₱800 (~$15) for a regular one-day pass to ₱20,000 (~$360) for a Premium three-day pass.