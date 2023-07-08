Kyle Richards is explaining the meaning behind her “sorrow” post on social media amid her separation from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky.

“Parting is such sweet sorrow,” Kyle Richards wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 7, alongside a since-deleted picture her trip to Aspen, Colorado.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star clarified her post, as many fans thought she was referring to her relationship with real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky.

“This was in regards to having to leave Aspen! [shake my head emoji] deleted,” she commented on Page Six’s official Instagram post about her Colorado photo.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source told US Weekly on Monday (July 3) but they “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyle and Mauricio posted a statement after some publications allegedly reported that the two were getting a divorce.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the couple said in a joint statement via Instagram. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” their statement added. “Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

The pair got married in 1996 and share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also