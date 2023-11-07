Kyle Richards opened up about her separation from Mauricio Umansky at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel at BravoCon 2023.

Bravo's BravoCon took place over the weekend, where stars of franchises could answer all of the burning questions leading up to their premiere dates. While it is usually a fun occasion for stars of reality shows, Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills teared up when it came to speaking about her relationship with Mauricio Umansky.

It was sort of new for me, what we were going through,” she said about she and her estranged husband's relationship per PEOPLE. “Starting the show, even today, we’re still under the same roof and I didn’t know how to manage that. And I also am somebody who can’t pretend. I don’t have a very good poker face. So a lot of those things that happen with my husband, you can see I’m not thrilled or happy.”

“I told the girls in the beginning I was having a hard time and I just had to figure it out myself. I’d also come off of having a very difficult time [at] the reunion with my sister Kathy, that was very painful,” she shared tearing up. “I’d also lost my best friend to suicide…it was a lot of stuff for me going on and I was just trying to keep it together.”

“We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and have a very strong family unit,” she continued. “My 3 girls still live at home…he was busy doing DWTS so he wasn’t around as much but we’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other.”

“I just want to say, a lot of people think, ‘Pull it together. Fix it’ Obviously, that’s what I would want,” she said trying to keep her composure. “This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly …. Anyway, I do appreciate all your support.”

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Speak Out Amid Kyle Richards Separation

Umansky was seen holding hands with his Dancing With The Stars partner Emma Slater. The photo went viral and Umansky and Slater spoke about it denying that they were in a relationship.

“We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating,” Umansky said in a video alongside Slater shared to his Instagram Story Oct. 26. “About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating.”

Which Slater echoed his statement, “We're not dating,” before he continued, “We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day.”

She added, “Guys you don't understand, it's intense. Like you really form a very very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing.”