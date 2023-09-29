Things are looking better for Mauricio Umansky and wife Kyle Richards according to the reality broker. The couple cleared up divorce rumors when it leaked that they were potentially separated at the time.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Umansky and Richards said in a joint social media statement in July. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Even more recently, last month, Richards was on Amazon Live where she admitted that answering questions about her relationship have been “hard.”

“[It] has been very hard to do,” she said about speaking on their relationship. “[because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

She told the fan that they get along well but did not want to give any more details.

“That’s what I’m going to share with you,” Richards said adding that it is “just too much to deal with right now.”

Now, it looks as if things are moving in a positive direction according to the real estate broker.

“We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues,” he explained on the latest episode of The Agency's Red Mic podcast in an episode that was uploaded today (Sept. 28). “I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.”

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards have been married for 27 years, and he admitted that this year has just been a tough one.

“You know, Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year and I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks [and] bad years.”

The couple shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather to Richards' oldest daughter Farrah Aldjufire, 32, who she shared with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards and Aldjufire were married from 1988–1992.