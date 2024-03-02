Kyle Richards is not for the rumors that she was “loved up” on Morgan Wade in a magazine cover that is reportedly about to drop. “The loved up pair shot a highly coveted magazine cover which will drop shortly and be a shock to many,” a submission to the gossip platform Deuxmoi read. On Amazon Live Richards addressed the rumor saying it is not true.
“That is not true. That blind item was not about me And that’s not about … no. It’s gotta be about somebody else. So, I wonder who it is. Now you got me curious,” she said.
This is not the first time Richards has addressed the rumors that they were in a relationship.
Over the summer, Wade released “Fall in Love with Me” where the two friends act as neighbors. In the beginning of the video Richards plays a woman of luxury as she steps out in heels and writes the country singer a letter.
Later in the music video the two share a romantic bath while they playful blow bubbles and almost kiss.
Prior to the video, the two were rumored to be in a romantic relationship but they decided they would seemingly give the fans what they want while also controlling the narrative and keeping their power.
“I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on,” Wade explained. “If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends.”
“We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit,” Wade shared. “The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure.”
Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Split
The Realhousewives of Beverly Hills star split from Mauricio Umansky last year.
“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source told PEOPLE.
Take a look at the music video for “Fall in Love with Me” below: