There is no bad blood between Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift, despite Kylie turning down the singer's food.

On a double date with Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce along with her husband Jason Kelce, Kylie spoke about the first time she had a double date with her brother-in-law and his pop star girlfriend.

“I don't know that I really ate the meal,” Kylie told host Alex Cooper on her popular podcast, Call Her Daddy. “This is going to sound terrible,” she added before explaining her case.

“I didn't really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant,” Kylie said in her defense. “It was one of those where like nothing would sit with me.”

Kylie and Jason havethree daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 23 months — and are currently expecting their fourth daughter together.

In Kylie's conversation with Cooper, she also dispelled rumors that they are not fan of one another and confirmed that they first met last year at a Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game.

“People are deeply disturbed by this… There was like all of this stuff leading up to it about, ‘Well, why haven't they met?' ‘They're avoiding each other,'” Kylie told Cooper said, adding, “I'm not avoiding anyone. I'm more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating.”

“But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people, ‘I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating,'” she said.

Kylie added that the pop star was “busy” noting that Swift was on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“It's just so silly to me that that's the storyline that's written,” Kylie continued.

The mom of three also confirmed that even though Travis and Swift's relationship “didn't hit the group chat” she and Jason were aware that they were dating.

“I will say we knew before everyone else knew,” Kylie told Cooper.

She added, “Jason and I found out together. But, we knew before, like, they hard launched with her going to a game.”

What Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Do Next?

After the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, Kelce and Swift are looking forward to spending some time together.

“Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the insider told Page Six.

The couple is “looking forward to enjoying some downtime” the source added.