Kyrie Irving and ANTA are bringing holiday cheer like never before with their new initiative, “11 Days,” launching on December 11, SI reports. This global campaign, running through December 21, combines basketball culture, community impact, and exclusive gear drops to create unforgettable moments for fans worldwide. Every day, fans will have the chance to score exclusive, limited-edition products from Kyrie’s ANTA collaboration. Whether it's the highly anticipated ANTA Kai 1 ‘Love’ sneakers or the Kids Anta Kai 1 ‘Blue Aura,’ these daily surprises are set to make the season extra special.

Expand Tweet

This unique initiative is about more than just exclusive gear. With a portion of the proceeds benefiting underserved communities globally, it’s a chance for fans to give back while celebrating basketball’s impact. Each day, fans in both the U.S. and China will have the opportunity to receive special giveaways. From sneakers to apparel, the program is designed to surprise and delight. In the U.S., random giveaways will target Kyrie’s most passionate supporters, bringing joy to those who’ve followed his journey. In China, ANTA will continue its long-standing tradition of giving back by partnering with local organizations to provide crucial support for marginalized groups.

Global Celebration and Community Impact

The 11 Days initiative aims to celebrate basketball's universal influence while raising awareness for global causes. In addition to daily product drops, the campaign will spotlight the struggles of marginalized communities, such as Indigenous peoples, amplifying their voices during the holidays. By fostering inclusivity and encouraging social change, Kyrie Irving and ANTA are setting a new standard for what holiday campaigns can achieve. The focus on community engagement further reinforces their commitment to creating positive change both on and off the court.

While the giveaways will vary, the overall goal remains the same: to create joyful moments for basketball fans and make a meaningful impact. As the holiday season continues, Kyrie Irving and ANTA’s 11 Days campaign ensures that fans not only get access to exclusive products but also take part in giving back to those who need it most. Follow their official platforms for daily updates and surprises and stay locked into Sports Illustrated’s Kicks On SI for all the latest sneaker news.