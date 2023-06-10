Just about everything that Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving says or does seems to turn into a new story. Irving's latest Instagram post is sure to prompt basketball fans to read into what the Mavs' guard might be saying, whether or not it has anything to do with his upcoming free agency.

Kyrie Irving's IG post comes less than three weeks before his contract with the Mavs officially runs out and he hits free agency. The post includes seven different images and quotes. The caption of Irving's IG post says, “I love Art.” Does it have anything to do with his NBA future?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hélà (@kyrieirving)

“I am just a man, at peace,” reads the first image on Irving's IG post. “There's only one thing I can control in this life, me.”

Another image shows Al Pacino from “The Godfather Part III” with his quote, “Politics and crime, they're the same thing.”

In reality, Irving's IG post probably isn't giving any clues about his future with the Mavericks. Trying to get inside the head of the Mavs' guard is a pointless exercise, anyway.

Despite the challenges that Irving has presented to his teams in recent seasons, he's set to be one of the best players in free agency. Dallas is the frontrunner to sign him to a new contract. The Mavs can offer Irving the most money in free agency. After trading for the eight-time All-Star just a few months ago, Dallas doesn't want to lose him for nothing.

Irving has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers for the last year. It seems unlikely that the Lakers will create the salary-cap space necessary to offer Irving a max contract.