Published November 11, 2022

By Spencer See · 5 min read

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $90 million

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022 is $90 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kyrie Irving was born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. However, his family eventually migrated to the United States. Irving attended Montclair Kimberley Academy where he started his basketball career. Here, Irving averaged 27 points and 13 rebounds en route to a state prep championship during his final year with Montclair.

He eventually transferred to St. Patrick’s High School after his sophomore year. Right from the get-go, Irving immediately made an impact. As a senior, Irving averaged 24.7 points per game. With a solid high school career, it wasn’t a surprise that he was also called up to play for Team USA in the FIBA Americas U18 Championship, where he helped the team win gold. In the international tournament, the talented guard averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.2 dimes per game.

Irving earned scholarships from universities such as Boston University and Duke. He would eventually attend the latter. Playing for Duke, Irving averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per outing. However, Irving would be a one-and-done prospect for Duke as he declared for the 2011 NBA Draft after his lone college season, which only saw him play 11 games.

In the 2011 NBA Draft, Irving was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round with the first overall pick. He signed with the Cavs on a four-year deal worth $21.9 million. Situated on a team that was preparing for life after LeBron James, Irving showed that he was as good as advertised. He averaged 18.5 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.7 boards per game. With stellar numbers, Irving was named Rookie of the Year and made the All-Rookie First Team.

After an impressive rookie season, Irving defied the sophomore curse and followed up with his first All-Star season, averaging an improved 22.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. He has continued to be a fixture in the All-Star festivities over the years.

In the summer of 2014, Irving played for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. Here, he helped stir the team to another dominant 9-0 record for a gold medal finish. In the tournament, Irving averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per outing to be named Tournament MVP and USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. During the same summer, Irving also signed a five-year extension with the Cavaliers that was worth $90 million.

With the return of LeBron James in the same summer, Irving, James, and Kevin Love emerged as the Big Three for the Cavaliers. After James’ return, the duo of James and Irving carried the team to three straight NBA Finals appearances, including an NBA championship in 2016. In Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Irving hit the crucial 3-pointer which helped clinched his first NBA ring, and the first title for the franchise.

Despite three straight Finals appearances, Irving would eventually leave the franchise after requesting a trade. The NBA champion was traded to the Boston Celtics. After his departure, the Cavs would go on to reach another NBA Finals. On the other hand, Irving would go on to play for two All-Star seasons in Boston, averaging 24.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Unfortunately, Irving could never win a championship with the Celtics. Despite being grouped with a young core of Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics could never get past the second round. A big reason for this was due to health concerns regarding Irving and Hayward, plus chemistry issues.

After two seasons in Boston, Irving signed with the Nets as a free agent. The All-Star guard signed a lucrative four-year contract worth $141 million to form a dynamic duo in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant.

Despite the huge deal and the potential of the newly formed duo, Irving and the Nets’ relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing. Since joining the Nets, Irving has yet to play a complete season for the team. In four seasons, Irving has only played 111 games and counting at time of writing due to injuries and personal issues off the court. On top of that, the Nets have yet to win a championship, let alone make a Finals appearance. This comes despite the Nets’ front office surrounding the duo with the likes of James Harden, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, and many other All-Stars.

Speaking of drama off the court, Irving has been in the middle of controversy since joining the Nets. The Nets guard received backlash for his COVID-19 vaccine stance, which forced him to miss a handful of home games due to New York City mandates. It’s worth noting that Irving was fined by the NBA approximately $15.7 million for violating the NBA’s health and safety protocols and the league’s COVID-19 requirements alone from 2021 to 2022.

Fast forward to today, Irving is currently in the midst of another controversy that saw him receive a lot of backlash and will cost him money again. Irving promoted an antisemitic film on social media and made some other questionable comments along with it. Irving was suspended for at least five games, which will see him forfeit at least $1.3 million from his paycheck. Irving must fulfill six requirements before he can rejoin the team, including a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes.

Irving has earned a lot as well from endorsement deals, including Pepsi and Nike. Irving’s endorsement deal with Nike paid him $11 million annually. However, that deal has been cut by the sports giant for promoting antisemitism. Irving also previously signed a deal with Pepsi MAX. Thanks to Pepsi, Irving gained popularity for “Uncle Drew,” which also saw him appear on the big screen in a feature film. However, that deal also ended long ago.

Kyrie is still a very rich man, but he has cost himself a lot of money in recent years. Were you at all stunned by Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022?