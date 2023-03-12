Barcelona (20-2-2) will be imposing its Spanish League dominance as they visit Athletic Club Bilbao (9-6-9) in Round 25 of La Liga. It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Athletic-Barcelona prediction and pick.

Ninth-placed Athletic are currently in a four-game losing streak. Athletic hopes to get its first win in its third game this March.

Here are the Athletic-Barcelona soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Athletic-Barcelona Odds

Athletic Bilbao: +220

Barcelona: +125

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +116

Under 2.5 Goals: -140

How to Watch Athletic vs. Barcelona

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV,

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Why Athletic Can Beat Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde’s side has been mediocre in this La Liga campaign. Although they enjoy a safe top-half placement at ninth at the moment, they will need to see more wins if they will aim for European contention. A Champions League booking is not far from impossible, as current sixth-placers Villarreal only have a four-point edge over them. Athletic Club Bilbao has a 6-2-4 record at home.

Revenge is definitely an agenda for the Basques, as FC Barcelona won their earlier fixture in October, as well as last campaign’s match in February. Both games ended in 4-0 losses. If they want to snatch a victory here, they might employ the tactics they used in their recent wins over Valencia and Cadiz. The Euskaldunak have found the back of the net 33 times but surrendered 22 goals. Getting the three points here is important, as doing so will see them overtake Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna.

Athletic Club Bilbao’s offense might need some improvements in this matchup. Although they retain the ball possession 51.1% of the time, they might need to work on increasing their total shot numbers (14.4) and corner kicks per game (5.9). Oihan Sancet leads the club with eight goals while Nico Williams and Oscar de Marcos have four assists each. Inaki Williams has seven goal contributions for the team. On the defensive scheme, Julen Agirezzabala will take goalkeeping duties. The Red and Whites’ game averages of 14.7 tackles, 8.7 interceptions, 15.4 clearances, and 2.4 saves need serious improvement, especially for a team that concedes 1.1 goals per game on average. De Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche, and Inigo Martinez will need to be extra motivated in working Athletic’s back-line defense. Athletic will also need to lessen the 13.7 fouls it commits per game, as well as the 142.5 possessions it loses per match. Jon Morcillo and Inigo Lekue will be absent this game, while Sancet will serve his suspension. Unai Simon and Ander Herrera are doubtful to make an appearance.

Why Barcelona Can Beat Athletic

FC Barcelona remains the leader of Spanish domestic football, earning 62 of the possible 72 points. After a defeat and exit from the Europa League, the Blaugrana lost to relegation candidate Almeria in the Estadio del Mediterraneo. Barca bounced back with wins over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey and Valencia in La Liga. Barcelona has a 10-0-2 record on their travels.

The Blaugrana will look to find optimistic results as today’s visitors. Barca definitely knows how to outplay Athletic, winning the October fixture with a 4-0 scoreline. Barca is proud to have Robert Lewandowski, who leads La Liga with 15 goals and he is the joint leader in assists with Ousmane Dembele with five. Raphinha has nine goal contributions for the Catalan outfit. Young stars are also rising for the team, like Pedri with six goals and Gavi with two assists.

Spanish coach Xavi will not see Pedri, Dembele, and Ronald Araujo on the pitch for this fixture. Frenkie de Jong and Lewandowski are doubtful to make an appearance. If Lewandowski suits up for this game, Gavi and Raphinha will partner him up front. Frenkie De Jong might also push for a start, who will be joined by Sergio Busquets and Franck Kessie. Barca is averaging 15 total shots, 9.7 successful dribbles, and 6.0 corner kicks per game.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen will see another start, and the backline of Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, and Jules Kounde will be there to form a defensive wall. As a team, Barca makes averages of 14.6 tackles, 7.5 interceptions, and 11 clearances.

Final Athletic-Barcelona Prediction & Pick

Like other Spanish teams, Athletic Club will be looking to pull an upset against the Catalan giants. However, Barca’s winning streak will be continued in this match. Back the Blaugrana to get the win here.

Final Athletic-Barcelona Prediction & Pick: FC Barcelona (+125), Over 2.5 goals (+116)