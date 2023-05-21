Atletico Madrid and Osasuna meet in Spain’s top flight! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Atletico Madrid-Osasuna prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Atletico Madrid (21-6-7) still has a chance to finish second in the Spanish league, as Real Madrid is only ahead of two points. Atleti hopes to get a 10-game unbeaten run at home, as they are primed for revenge after a 1-0 defeat to Elche.

Osasuna (13-8-13) enters this game with a fresh win over Almeria in a 3-1 scoreline. After losing in the Copa del Rey finals to Real Madrid, Osasuna will try to get three crucial points to slowly climb their way to the top seven of the league.

Here are the Atletico Madrid-Osasuna soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Atletico Madrid-Osasuna Odds

Atletico Madrid SAD: -300

CA Osasuna: +700

Draw: +390

Over 2.5 Goals: -162

Under 2.5 Goals: +132

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Osasuna

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Bet365

Time: 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Atletico Madrid Can Beat Osasuna

Atletico Madrid enters Sunday’s match with a 1-0 loss against Elche. During that match, Atleti had 50% ball possession while tallying 13 total shots and five corner kicks. The Colchoneros failed to capitalize on these chances, as Fidel secured the only goal in the game in the 41st minute.

Despite a defeat in their last game, Atleti is now back in the Civitas Metropolitano where they have an outstanding record. Atleti’s 11-3-3 home record is the third-best record in the Spanish league, where they have blasted 36 goals and got a +22 goal-differential. Atleti is unbeaten in their last nine home games, which includes an active seven-game winning streak. In those nine games, Atleti has only allowed five goals while scoring 25.

Atletico Madrid has hit their stride this season and will look to further cement their top-four spot this weekend. Antoine Griezmann, who started the season only able to play 30-minute bursts for contractual reasons, has emerged as the leader of the club, scoring 13 goals and assisting 12 times. Alvaro Morata has also reached the 13-goal mark. Angel Correa has scored six times while Rodrigo de Paul has made five assists. Yannick Carrasco has eight goal involvements so far.

For Atleti and Diego Simeone, this match represents a chance to show that they are a genuine force again and they could potentially lay down a marker ahead of the 2023-24 season when they will hope to mount a stronger title challenge. When it comes to team news, Reinildo Isnard Mandava, Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Jan Oblak, and Stefan Savic are on the team’s injury list at the moment. A five-man midfield is expected to be seen in Atleti, which will be filled by De Paul, Carrasco, Koke, Pablo Barrios, and Nahuel Molina.

Why Osasuna Can Beat Atletico Madrid

The visitors have had mixed results in the league since the turn of the new year but remain on the hunt for European football. The Gorritxoak won 3-1 against Almeria in their last game. Osasuna had 56% ball possession, 18 total shots, and four corner kicks in that game, and capitalized on their chances. Ante Nudimir, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, and Moi Gomez scored the goals for Los Rojillos. Aimar Oroz got two assists while Jon Moncayola got one as well. Almeria got a consolation goal from Lazaro in the 92nd minute.

Osasuna is ninth in the league table with 47 points from 34 matches. Seventh-placed Athletic Bilbao only holds a three-point buffer over Los Rojillos. Girona, Sevilla, Mallorca, and Celta Vigo are also in the hunt for the seventh spot in Spain’s top flight to compete in European competitions next season.

Osasuna has made themselves a tough opponent against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey finals. Lucas Torro managed to equalize Rodrygo’s effort just before the hour mark, but Rodrygo managed to squeak a goal 12 minutes later. Osasuna is bidding to avoid a league double defeat from Atleti this season. They last won in 2014 against the Colchoneros when they recorded a 3-0 victory in Estadio El Sadar.

Spanish gaffer Jagoba Arrasate will need his squad to perform their season statistics of 11.8 total shots, 4.1 corner kicks, and 0.9 goals per contest. Osasuna has captured four wins and seven draws in 17 games played on the road, equivalent to 19 points. Chimy Avila has tallied seven goals to lead the Little Reds. Kike Barja and Aimar Oroz are joint assist leaders with five. Five other players have two assists each for OSA. Ezzalzouli and Barja each have six-goal contributions for the Pamplona-based club.

Nacho Vidal and Darko Brasanac are out in this game. Barja, Ezzalzouli, and Ante Budimir will partner up front as the forwards. Oroz, Lucas Torro, and Jon Moncayola should link up in the midfield.

Final Atletico Madrid-Osasuna Prediction & Pick

Atleti should be able to solidify their outstanding record at home. Lots of goals are expected here, but Atleti should get the win.

Final Atletico Madrid-Osasuna Prediction & Pick: Atletico Madrid (-300), Over 2.5 goals (-162)