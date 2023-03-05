Two namesakes will battle in Seville as Real Betis (12-4-7) will host Real Madrid (16-4-3). Catch our exciting La Liga odds series featuring our prediction and pick for the Betis-Real Madrid game.

Real Betis has been rising in the Spanish ranks in this campaign. They currently have an active three-game winning streak and will look to start their March fixtures with a win.

Real Madrid is winless in its last two outings. A 5-2 win against Liverpool in the Champions League was followed by a 1-1 draw with Atletico in the Madrid Derby and a 0-1 loss to Barcelona in the El Clasico match in the Copa Del Rey.

Here are the Betis-Real Madrid soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Betis-Real Madrid Odds

Real Betis Balompie: +360

Real Madrid: -140

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -112

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Betis vs. Real Madrid

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Betis Can Beat Real Madrid

Real Betis appear to have rediscovered their form at the perfect time, winning their last three matches in Spain’s top flight, overcoming Almeria, Real Valladolid, and Elche. Real Betis are currently fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad and just five behind third-placed Atletico Madrid. Los Verderones are crucially six points ahead of seventh-placed Rayo Vallecano. Manuel Pellegrini’s team will certainly be eyeing a top-four finish in La Liga for a Champions League spot, but their current placement will be good enough to send them through the Europa League.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side was involved in a five-goal thriller with Elche last Friday. The Green and Whites had to endure two quick goals within nine minutes from Fidel and Lucas Boye. Yet, the Verdiblancos bounced back in the second half to win 3-2, thanks to goals from Borja Iglesia, Juan Miranda, and Willian Jose. The Heliopolitans have picked up four wins in their last six league outings and have scored three goals apiece in three of their last four games. Before facing Manchester United in the last-16 stage of the Europa League, Real Betis will aim to beat Real Madrid in Spain’s top flight for the first time since March 2020. Betis will have to improve their game stats of 11.5 total shots, 4.0 corners, 7.9 successful dribbles, and 1.4 goals per game. Botja Iglesia leads the team with 10 goals; he is tied with Alex Moreno as the club leader in assists with three. Sergio Canales has six goal contributions for the club. Real Betis have lost Nabil Fekir for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury, while Sergio Canales, Rui Silva, Edgar Gonzalez, and Juan Cruz are also on the treatment table. Iglesias will be the central forward, with Luiz Henrique, Rodri Sanchez, and Ayoze Perez providing support. Guido Rodriguez and William Carvalho will also be starting in the midfield. Claudio Bravo is set to take on goalkeeping duties.

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Betis

Real Madrid has already overcome Real Betis this season, running out as 2-1 winners at Bernabeu back in September. The Whites will be bidding to do the league double over the Seville outfit this weekend.

Real Madrid is winless in their last two fixtures, playing out a 1-1 draw against local rivals Atletico Madrid and falling to a 1-0 defeat at home against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Thursday. They trail league leaders Barcelona by seven points in the league table and they cannot afford many more slip-ups if they are to keep pressure on the Catalans.

Los Blancos will be determined to win its two league matches against Real Betis and Espanyol before hosting Liverpool for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie. The Vikings had a 5-2 advantage against the Reds from the first leg.

The reigning champions have the second-best away record in Spain’s top flight this campaign, but all three of their losses in the league in 2022-23 have come on their travels. Real Madrid will pressure Betis this game if they can keep up with their league averages of 17.4 total shots, 10.8 successful dribbles, 6.1 corners, and two goals per game. Karim Benzema leads the squad with 11 goals while Rodrygo is the club leader with five assists. Vinicius Junior has 11 goal contributions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti will try to snatch the win here even with the absences of Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy, and David Alaba. Nacho Fernandez has to be careful as he already has four yellow cards. No significant changes will be made in the starting XI, so Benzema, Vinicius Jr., and Federico Valverde will still lead the charge for the Whites. Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, and Dani Ceballos will take midfield duties.

Final Betis-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick

Betis surely has the hotter streak at the moment, but Real Madrid is not a team that should be underestimated. Los Blancos will pick their first win in their second match this March and secure the league double against the hosts.

Final Betis-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick: Real Madrid (-140), Over 2.5 goals (-112)