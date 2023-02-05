Round 20 of the Spanish Football League will see an exciting match between RCD Mallora (7-4-8) and Real Madrid (14-3-2) at the Estadi de Son Moix in Palma, Spain. Read on our La Liga odds series with our Mallorca-Real Madrid prediction and pick in tow.

Fresh from a 2-0 defeat versus Cadiz, Mallorca hoes that its run in February will start with a win. They currently sit in 10th place in the La Liga table, but they should not be complacent since only six points separate them from the relegation zone.

Real Madrid picked up a 2-0 victory over Valencia at the Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti bests Javier Aguirre in head-to-head matchups, having five wins with no defeats. The Whites hope to grab the three points here to inch close to the five-point gap held by FC Barcelona.

Here are the Mallorca-Real Madridsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Mallorca-Real Madrid Odds

Mallorca: +420

Real Madrid: -150

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +128

Under 2.5 Goals: -156

How to Watch Mallorca vs. Real Madrid

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 8 AM ET / 5 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Mallorca Can Beat Real Madrid

Real Club Deportivo Mallorca posted 25 points in 19 matches, seven of which came from wins, and four ended with draws. Their run in the Copa del Rey ended with a 1-0 defeat from Real Sociedad, after demolishing the first three games against CD Autol, Real Union Club, and Pontevedra CF. Kosovo international Vedat Muriqi is sixth in the league in goals scored with eight.

The Barralet split their six-game schedule held in January, losing three to Osasuna, Real Sociedad, and Cadiz CF. With the game headed back to home soil, Mallorca hopes to continue its four-game unbeaten run at home, where they had a 1-1 draw with Espanyol and picked three wins over Atletico Madrid, Real Valladolid, and Celta Vigo.

If there is some sign for the Vermilions to take home the three points, they should look to improve on their attacking formations. They have only managed to find the back of the net 15 times, producing a measly 9.0-shot average per game while making 3.7 corners. Their ball-possession rate comes at a 42% average but their 124.2 lost possessions in 90 minutes prove too costly for the team. Mallorca’s average of 3.6 yellow cards puts them as the most yellow cards this season, already registering 69.

Mallorca’s Jose Copete is banned for this game, so Javier Aguirre might ask for the services of Giovanni Gonzalez. Tino Kadewere’s made rounds as a super substitute, so he expects to start this game as well. Lee Kang In and Vedat Maqiri are locked in the forward spots.

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Mallorca

The former champions cannot afford to lose this match, especially since rivals Barcelona have been in excellent form in all competitions. Los Blancos leads the league with 40 goals scored, which earned them 14 wins and three draws across 19 games. Aside from their participation in Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid will have a very busy schedule, with upcoming fixtures in the Club World Cup Championship, UEFA Champions League, and Copa del Rey.

The Meringues are no slouch when playing away at home. They have the second-best away record with eight wins in 10 matches played, but both of their losses in Spain’s top flight came in close matches versus Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal. They are also riding on a five-game unbeaten run, with the squad’s last loss in the Spanish Super Cup Finals in the hands of Barcelona.

The squad did not have any significant signing in the January transfer window, but they still have to grind for wins. Ancelotti’s roster remains depleted as defenders Lucas Vasquez, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy are still out for their injuries. Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, and Karim Benzema are also unavailable for this game.

Real Madrid’s 4-3-3 formation has paid off dividends for the team, so they should continue using this formation. Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, and Rodrygo will possibly be at the helm of the attack. Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, and Toni Kroos are also primed to start in the midfield. Thibaut Courtois will also be the man in the goalposts.

Final Mallorca-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick

Real Madrid has been finding their form as of late, so this game should come easy. Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are expected to step up in this game as well. In their last five fixtures against RCD Mallorca, Real Madrid has found the back of the net 15 times at an average of three goals a match. Mallorca might be able to pull a punch, but their struggles versus Real Madrid in the past might continue to linger in this game

Final Mallorca-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick: Real Madrid (-150), Over 2.5 goals (+128)