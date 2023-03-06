Osasuna (9-6-8) host Celta Vigo (7-6-10) at the Estadio El Sadar on Monday (March 6) in La Liga. It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Osasuna-Celta Vigo prediction and pick.

Osasuna enters this game with two wins in a row. Getting the crucial three points on home turf will put Osasuna into seventh place in Spain’s top flight.

Celta Vigo is set to take their 10th match this year. They hope to start with a win this March to bring their unbeaten run to three games.

Here are the Osasuna-Celta Vigo soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Osasuna-Celta Vigo Odds

CA Osasuna: +175

Celta Vigo: +175

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +150

Under 2.5 Goals: -184

How to Watch Osasuna vs. Celta Vigo

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Osasuna Can Beat Celta Vigo

The hosts have had mixed results in the league since the turn of the new year but remain on the hunt for European football. The Gorritxoak won 3-2 at Sevilla in their last game. Barcelona loanee Abdessamad Ezzalzouli came off the bench to score a late winner for Jagoba Arrasate’s men. David Garcia also appeared on the scoresheet for Osasuna, while Fernando’s own goal was the other score for OSA. Osasuna is eighth in the league table with 33 points from 23 matches. Sixth-placed Villarreal only holds a four-point buffer over Los Rojillos.

Osasuna has put themselves in a strong position to reach this season’s Copa del Rey final. They tallied a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their semi-final last week. Ezzalzouli produced the sole goal of the match off a well-timed assist from Moi Gomez. The second leg of the last-four contest is still a long way to go. OSA should focus on Spain’s top domestic flight in the coming weeks, with the team preparing to take on Valencia, Villarreal, and Mallorca after this game with Celta Vigo.

Osasuna is bidding to do a league double over Celta this season. They recorded a 2-1 victory when the two teams locked horns in the reverse fixture towards the start of November. Chimy Avila scored both goals for OSA during that game.

Jagoba Arrasate will need his squad to perform their season statistics of 12.1 total shots, 4.1 corner kicks, and one goal per contest. Osasuna has captured six wins and five defeats in 11 games played at home, equivalent to 18 points. Avila has tallied seven goals to lead the Little Reds. Five players have two assists each for OSA. Aimar Oroz has four goal contributions for the Pamplona-based club.

Ruben Pena is the only absentee in this game. Avila and Kike Garcia will partner up front as strikers. Oroz will link up with Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac, and Kike Barja in the midfield.

Why Celta Vigo Can Beat Osasuna

Celta has 27 points to their name and is currently the occupant of the 13th spot in La Liga. However, they are not yet safe, as 18th-ranked Almeria is catching up with 25 points to their name. Celta has scored 26 goals but conceded 34 goals.

Celta will also enter this match off the back of a positive result, having recorded a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in the league last weekend. Haris Seferovic opened the scoring against the Blanquivioletas before Gabri Veiga struck twice. Celta also had 53% ball possession during the game and had an 18 to 6 advantage on total shots.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side has been victorious in three of their last five league games and lost only twice in the last eight games. Celta’s away form this season has been mixed, recording a -10 goal-differential while picking up only 11 points from 11 matches. The Sky Blues will need to make or exceed 13 total shots, 4.8 corner kicks, and 1.1 goals to be victorious here. Iago Aspas leads the team with nine goals and he joins Veiga, Carlese Peresz, and Jorgen Strand Larsen with three assists. Four other players have also scored for O Celtiña.

Carvalhal will have to make something happen here, as Agustin Marchesin, Oscar Mingueza, and Renato Tapia will be watching from the sidelines. Carles Perez will likely take central striker duties, with Iago Aspas and Haris Seferovic serving in the wings. Luca De La Torre, Fran Beltran, and Gabriel Veiga will be the starting midfielders.

Final Osasuna-Celta Vigo Prediction & Pick

Both teams will bring out their bests to get points in this fixture. Osasuna will be keen to get the league double against Celta, so expect them to be decisive and cunning while performing in front of their fans. Prepare for a low-scoring match with Osasuna coming on top.

Final Osasuna-Celta Vigo Prediction & Pick: Osasuna (+175), Under 2.5 goals (-184)