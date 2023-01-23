The Portland Trail Blazers have begun to fall apart after a very hot start to the 2022-23 season. At one point in time, the Blazers were in first place in the Western Conference, but they now find themselves sitting all the way back in 13th place. And after a wild collapse against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, Damian Lillard was not happy.

Thanks to a 45-13 second quarter, the Blazers entered halftime with a 25-point lead against the Lakers. But they only managed to score 41 total points the rest of the way out, allowing L.A. to storm back and win the game 121-112. Lillard was obviously frustrated with the game, and he lashed out at the media after the game for asking trade questions after such a disappointing loss.

“The struggles that we’ve had are obvious but I don’t think it’s fair for you all to be asking these questions right now. I think that’s kind of a weak move. Our team is struggling and I’ve been transparent about our struggles and stuff that we can do better. But you all are putting me in a position to answer questions and I don’t think that’s cool. I think that’s a lack of respect putting me in that position.” – Damian Lillard, Blazers Edge

Considering the cold stretch they find themselves in the middle of, it’s fair to wonder whether the Blazers are going to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. But it’s clear that in the aftermath of this game, Lillard was not interested in talking about Portland’s potential trade deadline strategy, so it will be worth keeping an eye on the Trail Blazers to see what they end up doing as the trade deadline draws near.