With her non-profit organization Born This Way Foundation, Lady Gaga is joining a fashion collab with the Cotton On Foundation to raise awareness about mental health issues.

The collaboration adopts the name of “Kinder, Braver Together” campaign. It includes a range of limited edition products, including T-shirts, caps, and totes. All are available for purchase until October 10. Additionally, a pop-up shop at Westfield Century City will open on September 27.

Before the pop-up store's opening, Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta met with young individuals. Cynthia is the current president of the Born This Way Foundation. In a safe and intimate setting, Gaga listened to their personal stories. At one point, she also emphasized the importance of accessible mental health resources.

Now, Lady Gaga's collab with Cotton On for mental health is something she appreciates.

“It is so refreshing to see a brand want to do something about mental health, but also not make it a drop in the bucket and let’s just do a T-shirt. They took the time to make this cool and beautiful and something that people can latch onto in a cultural way.”

Gaga engaged with the individuals, inquiring about how the Be There Certificate. For context, it's an interactive online mental health course for individuals aged 16-25.

According to Gaga, it equips young people with the knowledge and skills to support those struggling with mental health. “You are part of 30,000 young people who took the Be There Certificate online, and that’s very inspirational,” she added.

Interestingly, Lady Gaga‘s collab for mental health awareness is traceable to the debut of the Born This Way Foundation. The aim was always to support youth mental health and promote a kinder, braver world.

“I like this idea that we can better ourselves for each other.”