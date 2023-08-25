The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most illustrious teams in NBA history. Co-owner of the most NBA championships record, LA has always been a hotspot for free agents. The bright lights of the city, the luxurious lifestyle, and the Lakers being the Lakers are the key reasons why.

As with most things, some of these signings were utter flops. However, there are a handful of Lakers signings that have impacted their future significantly.

10 and 9. Karl Malone/Gary Payton

These two signings are ranked similarly for many reasons.

For one, both Karl Malone and Gary Payton were signed during the 2004 offseason by the Lakers. At the time, the two free agents were brought in to complete LA's quest for another ring after their three-peat. Shaquille O'Neal (more on him later) and Kobe Bryant were at odds, but the hope was that LA's overwhelming talent could supersede whatever personality issues their stars had.

It looked good at first: the Lakers came out guns blazing thanks to their free agent acquisitions. However, trouble came to paradise in the form of Karl Malone's injury. The superstar big man missed most of the regular season, and was a shell of himself come the playoffs. Payton fared a lot better, though, and LA still earned the two seed.

The reason why both players are ranked low, though, is that they failed to meet the expectations set upon them. They fell to the underdog Detroit Pistons in the Finals, and the loss sparked a lengthy rebuild.

8. Kurt Rambis

Ah, Kurt Rambis. The mustached menace of the Lakers, Rambis is a cult legend among LA fans. He was the complete opposite of the Showtime Lakers. While Magic Johnson and co. pushed the pace with speed and fancy finished, Rambis was slow, methodical, and physical. Rambis was not afraid to get gritty with other players.

Rambis was signed in 1982 by the Lakers after a year of playing in Greece. No one really expected Rambis to amount to anything: he was shunned by the New York Knicks after being drafted. However, Rambis averaged a respectable 5 and 5 in his time in LA, allowing other players to shine instead.

The stats might not show it, but Rambis was a big part of the Showtime Lakers dynasty.

7. Ron Artest

The man of many names, Ron Artest is a name well-known amongst casual NBA fans. Of course, his involvement at the Malice at the Palace is probably what's etched into the everyday man's head.

However, after that incident, Artest became a critical part of the Lakers' late 2000s championships. He signed with LA during the 2009 offseason and immediately made an impact on the roster. He was the prototypical 3-and-D forward, often checking opposing wing players while providing much-needed spacing. He was also an enforcer at a time when having an enforcer was a good thing.

The rest of his LA career was marred by controversy and injuries, but his impact on the Lakers' history cannot be understated.

6. Derek Fisher

Similar to Magic's case, we are only evaluating Derek Fisher's career from his second stint with the Lakers. After stops in Golden State and Utah, Fisher returned to the Lakers in 2007 as a free agent. Prior to his departure, Fisher was already legendary, having been part of the three-peat Lakers from 2000-2002.

After a rough couple of seasons for the team, the Lakers started to become contenders again. The Pau Gasol trade and some savvy signings in the offseason turned LA into competitors once again. Despite being a tad bit older, Fisher was still integral to those three Finals appearances and two rings. He wasn't much of a scorer, but he was a solid stabilizing presence for a team that had a lot of pieces that needed to fit together.

Fisher is ranked just a tad bit higher than World Peace due to the ends of their careers (and his previous time in LA is a small factor).

5. Magic Johnson

Ranking Magic Johnson in any Lakers list this low feels criminal, I know. He's, after all, an icon, with awards being named after him. However, we are ranking Johnson's time after he signed with the Lakers for the 1996 season.

At the time, Magic had been retired for four years. The HIV announcement took the world by storm, and while he returned for the 1992 All-Star Game, the false stigma about HIV disallowed him to return. In 1996, though, Magic returned to the Lakers for 32 games.

The games and season on their own are uneventful, if we're being honest. Magic's averages in those 32 games were pedestrian compared to his prime, and the Lakers were bounced in the first round by the eventual champions Rockets. However, the cultural significance of his return from the then-misunderstood disease is incredible.

4. Rick Fox

Rick Fox was signed by the Lakers during the 1997 offseason. Fox was part of the many cuts during the disastrous Rick Pitino Celtics era. The Lakers, luckily, were benefactors of their rivals' self-destruction.

With Fox in the fold, the Lakers had one of the best teams in the NBA. Kobe and Shaq, flanked by players like Fisher, Rick Fox, and Robert Horry were a dominant crew. After a few years of failing to get over the hump, LA broke through by winning a three-peat from 2000-2002. Fox was a big part of this improvement, averaging around 9 points during his time in LA on 35% shooting from the outside (elite numbers at the time).

3. Jamaal Wilkes

When you think about the Showtime Lakers, you think about Magic Johnson. You think about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. One name that's synonymous with the Showtime Lakers, though, is also one of their biggest free agent acquisitions: Jamaal Wilkes.

Nicknames Silk, Wilkes signed with the Lakers in 1978. Almost immediately, the move paid off for LA. The team won a championship two years later, with Wilkes blossoming into a bona fide star. He was a perfect fit in their run-and-gun system, averaging 18.4 points while earning multiple All-Star honors. He was the recipient of many highlight passes from Magic, and often commanded the offense when he was on the bench.

Wilkes' name might be largely forgotten in the current NBA discussion. However, do not get it twisted: Wilkes was a wildly important signing for LA, and he's only behind two of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

2. LeBron James

LeBron signing with the Lakers back in 2018 was a ridiculously important signing for the team. For one, it's LeBron James, the greatest player right now (and depending on who you ask, the greatest of all-time). Secondly, the Lakers before LeBron James were down in the dumps. Years after Kobe Bryant's retirement (and the fallout from the disastrous 2012 season) have put the team down.

At first, the move seemed to be a complete wash. LeBron was playing at a high level, but an injury to him and the inexperience of his cast (Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and co.) led to them missing the playoffs. However, a trade for Anthony Davis later, and the Lakers won their first championship since the 2010 Finals with Kobe. At the forefront of their success is, of course, LeBron.

Since then, the Lakers have had varying levels of success. A year after their championship, LA was bounced out of the first round by the Suns. Afterwards, they completely missed the Play-In entirely. In their last season, though, they made a miracle run from the Play-In Tournament to the Western Conference Finals, losing to the eventual champions Nuggets.

While LeBron only has one ring with LA, the impact of his signing puts him above and beyond the rest of the other Lakers free agents.

1. Shaquille O'Neal

This is still the greatest free agent signing of all-time for the Lakers. There's no doubt about it.

After a few seasons with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille O'Neal decided to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent. The move paired the young Kobe Bryant with one of the most physically imposing centers in league history. O'Neal came out of the gate as a dominant presence, averaging over 26 points per game and 12.5 boards per game in his first year in LA.

With Bryant and O'Neal, the Lakers were consistently playoff contenders, but they routinely fell short in the postseason. By the 1999-2000 season, though, something started to click. Kobe and Shaq found a way to combine their talents together to form a completely unstoppable duo. With the two at the top of their game, the Lakers won three straight championships: a feat that only the best teams in history have done.

That wouldn't have happened without O'Neal in tow. After a few seasons of mediocrity after the death of the Showtime Lakers, O'Neal and Bryant's arrival ushered in the new era of LA Dominance. It's only right that we give the best draft selection to the Big Aristotle himself.