NEW YORK CITY – Big things are happening in Los Angeles and the Lakers are at the center of it all. After rocking the NBA with arguably the biggest trade in league history with bringing Luka Doncic to town, the Lakers are focused on their future and building another winning dynasty. At the core is third-year rising star Austin Reaves who recently released his latest signature Rigorer AR 2 sneakers in a festive “Valentine's Day” colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Fresh off the heels of a career-high 45-point performance, Austin Reaves is constantly showing everyone that he's the next big thing in Los Angeles. Teammates LeBron James and Luka Doncic were inactive as Reaves stepped up to the No. 1 role and single-handedly picked apart the Indiana Pacers defense. He did so while wearing his newest creations from athletics sponsor Rigorer.

Reaves' second signature model, the Rigorer AR 2, has been steadily releasing throughout this season as a follow-up to his successful debut silhouette. This latest release will have everyone feeling the love with it's Valentine's Day theme and soft pink hues.

Rigorer AR 2 “Valentine's Day”

The new ‘Valentine’s Day’ colorway will mark Austin's fourth release from his signature AR 2 line, with the theme being first introduced on the AR1 and marking the best seller from the AR line. This limited edition colorway features a Valentine-themed colorway, combining pink hues on a white base. Valentine-themed detailing is also featured throughout the shoe on the logos, outsole, and throughout the uppers.

The AR 2 features the latest in Rigorer's basketball tech, complete with a woven butterfly upper, signifying Reaves' growth as a player. They also feature an enhanced Showtime Foam Tech midsole, offering max energy return and ensuring a smooth ride for the wearer. Finally, the shoes feature updated sidewalls for max support and a revamped anti-slip outsole, making these perfectly specific to the game of Austin Reaves.

In continuing his partnership with sponsor Rigorer and global sneaker marketplace KICKS CREW, the Rigorer AR 2 is currently available for purchase at an affordable $100 while supplies last. KICKS CREW is connecting Austin Reaves and his personal brand to a worldwide audience as he continues his attack on the rest of the NBA.