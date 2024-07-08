NEW YORK – Los Angeles Lakers' guard Austin Reaves is gearing up for a big campaign in his fourth NBA season as he tries to bring his team back to their historic glory. Reaves has also been active in his personal brand off the court, releasing fresh new colorways of his debut signature sneakers with Rigorer. Also serving as a partial owner to the athletic brand, Reaves will release his latest Rigorer AR1 “Family Ties” sneakers as his newest chapter.

Austin Reaves is coming up on the one-year anniversary of his debut signature sneaker with Rigorer, which has seen massive success and praise since its release. The brand has allowed Reaves to be creative with his sneakers and tie them into his personal story. This upcoming pair is no different as Reaves will pay homage to his grandmothers, whom he credits all of his success to with the “Family Ties” colorway.

Rigorer AR1 ‘Family Ties'

“The only reason I am in this position today is because of my family and the upbringing they gave me. From watching basketball with my grandmas to training with my brother, they believed in me from the start, and I am proud to have a release dedicated to them,” said Austin Reaves when discussing his newest shoes.

The AR1 ‘Family Ties’ will marks the ninth release from Austin’s signature line. This limited edition colorway features a bold design, combining blue and yellow hues on an orange base. The shoe is a tribute to his grandmothers, with orange and blue being their favorite colors. Their names can also be found on the backside of the tongue alongside graphics of their favorite hobbies, playing cards, and gardening. The colorful ensemble also fits perfect with the warmer summer months and we're excited to see these debut on-court for Austin Reaves as the season picks back up.

The Rigorer AR1 is fitted with a woven cocoon upper to signify Reaves' constant growth as a player. The shoes also feature Rigorer's Showtime Foam Tech midsole, which provides ultimate cushion and response when making cuts and changing direction. The TPU plating ensures for maximum lockdown and the rubber tread on the outsole is some of the best on the market at the moment. Finally, the bubble lacing system on the tongue ensures the shoelaces won't dig into the wearer's foot. All in all, this is another slam dunk colorway for the AR1 line.

The Rigorer AR1 will be launched in partnership with KICKS CREW, a global platform for selling sneakers and leveraging the brands of the athletes behind them. KICKS CREW has been involved in Austin Reaves' sneaker releases from the very start, and this release will be no different.

The Rigorer AR1 ‘Family Ties’ will be released at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT on July 13, 2024, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and RIGORER.COM for $100 USD.