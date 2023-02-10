There is no question that the Phoenix Suns are the overwhelming favorites of the 2023 NBA trade deadline by adding a generational talent in Kevin Durant. The Dallas Mavericks also threw in their chips for a star in Kyrie Irving. But the Los Angeles Lakers are one organization that is an underrated winner these past few days.

It started with the Rui Hachimura addition a couple of weeks ago. Still, the highlight of their trade deadline was releasing Russell Westbrook for three starter-caliber players, namely D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt. Russell and Beasley are incredible shooters, the perfect type of player alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Vanderbilt is the defensive-minded big they have been searching for.

Adding Mo Bamba & Davon Reed for Patrick Beverley and Thomas Bryant

Before the wee hours of February 8th, it was inevitable that the Lakers were still not done wheeling and dealing. True enough, they moved Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-picks, which was a head-scratcher for some Lakers fans. Bryant was a fantastic fill-in for L.A. at the center position during the injury of Anthony Davis. Still, he requested a trade because he felt he deserved more minutes alongside Davis.

It seemed inevitable for Rob Pelinka to move him because they have no chance to keep him in a Laker uniform past this season, so they decided to acquire future picks that can be used in a separate deal. One of those three second-round picks was used to add Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba, along with letting go of defensive stalwart Patrick Beverley.

There’s a lot to unpack, but receiving two second-picks, Bamba and Reed, for Beverley and Bryant is not an ideal return. Understandably, Beverley and Bryant are on expiring deals. Still, there is a real possibility that both Bamba and Reed will not be part of their rotation compared to the two other players, who earned minutes every night.

Bamba was a sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but he has been abysmal in his fifth season with the Magic. In some games, Bamba is stuck on the bench in Orlando, so it will seem difficult for him to fight for minutes alongside Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel. There were flashes of brilliance from Bamba last year, but he has yet to continue to perform at an outstanding level. Vanderbilt and Gabriel may have been preferred as the big man backing up Davis because of their versatility to guard various bigs.

Bamba has played 40 games this year, averaging only 17 MPG by tallying averages of 7.3 PPG and 4.6 RPG on a TS% of .613%. Mo Bamba can swat shots as he has been averaging 1,4 BPG during his career. Still, he will have trouble guarding bigs, such as Domantas Sabonis and Jaren Jackson Jr. For Davon Reed has sparingly been used by the Nuggets this season, and he will likely be stuck on the bench if the Lakers are healthy and heading for a play-in run.

The risk of choosing Bamba over someone like Kelly Olynyk or Mason Plumlee is iffy, but the Lakers are still banking on his upside compared to the two other veterans. His contract is not guaranteed for next year, so this is a 2-3 month audition for him to stay retained for next season. This could have been a 100% trade deadline win for the Lakers, but they can prove us wrong with both Mo Bamba and Davon Reed.