ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

In a battle of LA, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Lakers-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Lakers-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Clippers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Los Angeles Clippers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Clippers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers just made one of the biggest blockbuster trades when they acquired Luka Doncic. Unfortunately, Doncic is out for a few more games, so he will wait to make his debut. However, there is a lot of excitement for the Lakers, and their play should reflect that. Los Angeles has won four of their last five games, so they are playing great basketball. In those five games, their defense has been legit. The Lakers are allowing just 108.2 points per game in that span. If they can keep the Clippers under 110 points Tuesday night, they will be able to cover this spread.

The Lakers have not only won four of their last five games, but they are 8-2 in their last 10. In those 10 games, Los Angeles is scoring 114.5 points per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor. Los Angeles is also making 36.4 percent of their shots from beyond the arc in that span. The Lakers have a great chance to put up 115+ points in this game considering their play lately. When Los Angeles puts up at least 115 points, they have a record of 18-3. If the Lakers get to that point total, they will be almost guaranteed to win.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers allow just 107.2 points per game. That is the second-fewest in the NBA, and they hold opponents to the fifth-lowest field goal percentage. Additionally, the Clippers allow the third-lowest three-point percentage, and they force the sixth-most turnovers. Their defense has been a big reason for their success this season. The Lakers are currently performing above their season average on offense, so the Clippers have a great chance to play some great defense. If the Clippers can have a good defensive game, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Clippers have already beaten the Lakers once this season. In that game, LAC allowed just 102 points. Now, the Lakers did shoot over 50 percent from the field in the game, but the Clippers held them to only 76 shot attempts. Additionally, the Clippers held the Lakers to under 10 three pointers made in the win. On defense, the Clippers forced the Lakers to turn the ball over 17 times. If the Clippers can slow down the pace of play Tuesday night, and make sure the Lakers do not get a lot of opportunities to score, they will be able to at least win this game.

Final Lakers-Clippers Prediction & Pick

This should be an interesting game. LeBron James is active, but, of course, there is no Anthony Davis. On that same note, the Clippers are healthy coming into this game. I do think this game will be close, as well. For that reason, I will be taking the Lakers to cover the spread.

Final Lakers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Lakers +7.5 (-110)