D'Angelo Russell gave credit to Cam Reddish after the Lakers beat the Clippers in overtime on Wednesday night.

The Lakers held off their Los Angeles counterparts on Wednesday night, breaking a long losing streak against the Clippers by defeating their rivals 130-125 in a thrilling affair at Crypto.com Arena.

And although it was the usual suspects who led the way, D'Angelo Russell had high praise for another player who was on the court a ton and made a positive impact for a short-handed Lakers team.

“Cam Reddish!!!” Russell tweeted shortly after the win.

Admittedly, Reddish's stat line was not great. He scored just eight points, four rebounds and four assists, but he added three steals and a block in the contest. Despite that, he committed a bad foul on Paul George late in the game that sent it to overtime.

Still, it was an overall encouraging performance for Reddish.

Lakers streaking

With the win, the Lakers improve to 3-2 on the season, good enough for fifth place in the Western Conference. They've also won two games in a row, preceding their phenomenal OT win over the Clippers by beating the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

LeBron James led the way again on Wednesday, scoring 35 points and 11 rebounds, while Austin Reaves saved seven of his 15 points for the extra frame. The victory also helped the Lakers break a surprising 11-game losing streak against the Clippers.

Not to be outdone, both Russell and Anthony Davis scored 27 points of their own. Davis added 10 rebounds for his club, helping the Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time since July of 2020 in the bubble.

“The 17-time NBA champion Lakers hadn't beaten the Clippers on the Lakers' home court at their shared arena since Christmas 2016, also losing 11 in a row,” wrote Associated Press on Wednesday.

“That was known,” Reaves said about the losing streak. “But at the same time, for me, and I [think] I speak for everybody, you want to win every game.”

Despite being down five significant players to injury, the Lakers were able to find a way to win with just eight players. They rallied from a 19-point deficit en route to the encouraging win.

Next up for Los Angeles is another date with the Magic on Saturday night.