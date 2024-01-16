Darvin Ham raved about Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big 112-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, and Anthony Davis' monstrous effort sparked head coach Darvin Ham to rave about him in the press conference after the game.

“His care factor is through the roof,” Darvin Ham said, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “AD cares about nothing except winning. His skill set is elite and it generates a lot of numbers … but the main thing that matters the most to him is to win. … He wants to be there for us in the most competitive way — just throw us on his back and carry us.”

Anthony Davis scored 27 points and grabbed 15 points while dishing out five assists for the Lakers in the win over the Thunder. He was the standout performer, while LeBron James had a good game as well, scoring 25 with six assists and seven rebounds. D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood scored in the double digits for the Lakers.

The win brought the Lakers to 20-21 on the season. After struggling mightily since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, the win against the Thunder still shows the upside for the Lakers if everything does come together. It shows that the Lakers could be dangerous if they turn things around and make the Play-In Tournament, like they did a year ago after struggling for a good portion of the season.

Up next for the Lakers are the Dallas Mavericks at home on Wednesday. It will be a chance to get back to .500 for Los Angeles.