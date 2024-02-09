Lakers' LeBron James blasts the haters.

LeBron James made a pass to Anthony Davis that went mega viral as it was just absolutely insane. The Los Angeles Lakers' superstar wasn't even looking at Davis when he made the play. Additionally, it happened so quickly that it looked like it was unintentional at first glance. Now, The King himself fires back at the haters claiming James didn't mean to make that pass.

The pass in question takes place in the first part of the clip below. The entire video shows multiple examples of insane passes LeBron James has made throughout his career. It's an awesome video proving just how good the Lakers' star is.

This pass was so unbelievable that some people literally don’t believe that Bron did this on purpose Y’all must not know who LeBron is 😂 pic.twitter.com/6cYMPI0bCC — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) February 9, 2024

Despite that, many NBA fans refuse to believe the pass was intentional. For that reason, LeBron James took to social media and fired back at the haters. The Lakers star didn't hold back whatsoever.

“After all this time I’m still proving them wrong! I mean you would think they know by now but you know when it comes to me.”

James has a point. I mean, he's right there with Michael Jordan in the GOAT conversation. Even if you prefer Jordan, you have to acknowledge how great James has been through the years.

This season alone, LeBron James is averaging 24.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. Just insane numbers for a guy nearly 40 years old. The Lakers star continues to turn heads this late in his career and he looks like he could play another decade. Could you imagine if he plays into his 50s?