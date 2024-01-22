LeBron James certainly didn't look old on this slam dunk!

It's pretty well-documented at this point that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a genius when it comes to understanding the ins and outs and all of the intricacies of the game of basketball. A borderline photographic memory and an insane amount of work and preparation has gotten him to that point. But it turns out, LeBron James might not just be scouting the NBA in his spare time.

On Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the 39-year-old superstar scored 28 points in 31 minutes in a 134-110 Lakers win. Two of those 28 points came on an emphatic slam to open the fourth quarter. There was contact at the rim, but no foul was called, and after being knocked to the floor, LeBron somersaulted into a handstand that made the 21-year veteran look like a 21-year-old gymnast doing their floor exercise at the Summer Olympics.

LEBRON JAMES WITH AUTHORITY 😱pic.twitter.com/HBO04L4ZOr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2024

Now this could've just been natural instincts for LeBron to pop back up and run back on defense. However, I suspect something different — and not because the Lakers were beating the Blazers by 20 points at the time. I suspect LeBron James, who often takes to Twitter to discuss and share his appreciation for other athletes in a variety of different sports, may have taken a page out of Simone Biles' playbook.

Here, I present the evidence that LeBron has had his eye on Simone Biles for well over two years now:

Everyone always talks about “What if LeBron James tried to play in the NFL?” and sure, that's a question worth asking considering LeBron was an All-American wide receiver who was scouted by Ohio State when he was in high school. But maybe the more appropriate question would be, “What if LeBron James attempted to join the US Men's Gymnastics Team?”