Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta Sandiford-Artest, who was previously named Ron Artest (1979 to 2011) and Metta World Peace (2011 to 2020), announced on LinkedIn Wednesday he could get an architecture degree.

“Wow,” Sandiford-Artest said. “My team doing so well, I’m bored. I don’t have much to do. Lol.”

Sandiford-Artest, who is listed as the founder and chairman of his investment management company, Artest Management Group, now seems to be looking at another interest.

He played college basketball at St. John’s from 1997 to 1999. Sandiford-Artest said previously he started as an architecture major but then changed to mathematics.

He won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010 and last played in the NBA with the team in 2017.

Sandiford-Artest played in the 2017 offseason with the New Orleans Gators of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball League and had a one-day contract with the San Diego Kings of the American Basketball Association in 2019.

His most recent activity came as a player development coach in 2017-18 for the South Bay Lakers, which is the Los Angeles Lakers’ G-League affiliate. He played in the 2018 ‘Big 3’ league under the name Ron Artest.

Sandiford-Artest was known as a strong defender in his 17-year NBA career. He was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2004, when he averaged 3.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

He received NBA all-defensive first-team honors in 2004 and 2006 and second-team honors in 2003 and 2009.

Unfortunately for him, Sandiford-Artest also had controversy. He was at the center of the ‘Malice at the Palace’ in 2004, in which he had a brawl against fans of the Detroit Pistons and the Palace of Auburn Hills.

He was suspended for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs, which led to him missing 86 games. It was the longest suspension for an on-court incident in league history.

Sandiford-Artest, then known as World Peace, also delivered an elbow to the head of James Harden, who played then with the Oklahoma City Thunder, in 2012. He was suspended seven games for the incident.