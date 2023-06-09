The Los Angeles Lakers would reportedly prefer to use free agent guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade this offseason. With the possibility of Chris Paul becoming a free agent this offseason after the Phoenix Suns informed the point guard of their plans to part ways with him, the Lakers may have found their man to run the point. Soon after the CP3 news, Los Angeles instantly emerged as the betting favorites to land the future Hall of Famer.

With CP3 potentially coming over, the Lakers should be more aggressive than ever in exploring deals for Russell to build a more formidable LeBron James-led championship roster in Los Angeles. Paul should be more than happy to take a pay cut to play alongside his good friend and get the chance to finally win an NBA championship. He will still get $15 million guaranteed even if he gets waived by Phoenix.

With that said, here are three D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade options if Paul joins the Lakers.

When reports broke about the Lakers' preference to use Russell in a sign-and-trade deal, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet's name popped up as a potential target for the Lakers. Getting VanVleet would obviously get in the way of Paul as both play the point guard position. Though Paul is going to be the future Hall of Famer, VanVleet is already the better player among the two at this point in their respective careers. It is likely the latter gets the starting nod, while the 38-year-old will see a reduced role off the bench.

Nonetheless, this may be what is best for the 18-year veteran. Perhaps running the second unit gives him a new leash on life, especially after he had one of his worst seasons last year — he averaged a career-low 13.9 points on just 44.0 percent field goal shooting. A limited role and lesser load could maximize his productivity and efficiency.

Draymond Green could become one of Los Angeles' prime targets for a sign-and-trade if he leaves the Golden State Warriors. Green has a well-documented relationship with Lakers superstar LeBron James. The allure of playing with his good friend could get the former Defensive Player of the Year out of San Francisco. The Warriors don't have much of a choice but to make the most of Green's departure by turning him into an asset they could eventually. It's better than letting one of their franchise cornerstones walk away for nothing.

If the Lakers do land Green, they would have one of the most imposing defensive frontcourts in the NBA. With Anthony Davis shoring up the middle and Green patrolling the lane with his length and masterful defensive IQ, the league would have nightmares going in the paint against this Lakers squad.

Of course, Russell would also have to agree to this deal, like he did four years ago when he was also involved in the Warriors sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets. With another postseason fall out, not a lot of teams might be willing to offer DLo a sizeable deal. And with the Warriors desperate to retain Green's salary slot, maybe those two parties could once again come to terms on an agreement.

Jerami Grant could also be a potential target for the Lakers if they can't land VanVleet or Green. Los Angeles already targeted Grant in the past during the 2020 offseason. The 29-year-old impressed the Lakers during his performance in the 2020 Orlando Bubble, where he primarily guarded LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But Grant looked elsewhere at the time for the chance to play a more featured offensive role.

In case Grant's priorities have changed into a more winning mindset, perhaps he could consider going to Los Angeles to form a terrific frontcourt with James and Davis. The three would be a defensive nightmare for opposing offenses with James' defensive IQ and Grant and Davis' length fortifying the middle.

Meanwhile, Portland wouldn't want Grant to leave for nothing and they could ask for D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade. Though their backcourt is already loaded with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, they could still flip Russell in a future deal.